Recent developments in Iraq and the US have led to a range of news stories, including the announcement by powerful Iran-backed militias that they will start handing in their weapons to the authorities. This move comes after recent tensions between the US and Iran. In other news, a group of scientists have been charged with bringing a deactivated mpox virus into the US and lying to authorities, while a viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals.

Powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq have announced that they will start handing in their weapons to the authorities. This move comes after recent tensions between the US and Iran.

In other news, a group of scientists have been charged with bringing a deactivated mpox virus into the US and lying to authorities. Meanwhile, a viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals. In a separate incident, a raccoon was seen going on a drunken rampage in a Virginia liquor store and passed out on the bathroom floor.

Additionally, worries about flying seem to be taking off, with many people experiencing anxiety when it comes to in-flight travel. To cope with this anxiety, experts recommend a range of techniques, including deep breathing and visualization. A photo recently captured President Trump and the first lady awaiting British royals from a rare White House angle.

However, the US military has said that Iran fired missiles at Kuwait and Bahrain that failed or were shot down, and that the US launched strikes on an Iranian facility in response. An investigation by the Associated Press has also found that a business known for tough-love boarding schools for rebellious teenagers has set its sights on a different demographic: adopted kids. Adoptees account for an estimated 25-40% of those in residential treatment.

Furthermore, President Trump promised to cut electricity bills, but prices have risen instead. Many in West Virginia now face utility costs surpassing rents and mortgages, and the state's reliance on coal-fired plants contributes to the problem. In a separate development, at least two dozen US Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees and contractors have been charged with crimes since 2020, including patterns of physical and sexual abuse, corruption and other abuses of authority.

Additionally, after the August blast at a US facility in Lebanon, the US military has said that the blast was caused by a malfunctioning drone. Scientists have also lost a critical climate record as an ocean observatory will go dark under Trump funding cuts. An experimental pill has promised new hope for deadly pancreatic cancer, and some doctors are considering trading five years in rural Hawaii for free medical school.

Finally, humanoids are being developed in Japan to dance and thread needles, with the goal of outdoing Chinese robotics developers. In a separate culinary development, Ayesha Curry's Cast-Iron 'Fruit Cake' has been hailed as foolproof when dessert time is tight





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran-Backed Militias Iraq US Scientists Charged Mpox Virus Argentina Viral Phenomenon Raccoon Rampage In-Flight Anxiety President Trump Electricity Bills West Virginia Coal-Fired Plants ICE Employees Abuses Of Authority Ocean Observatory Climate Record Experimental Pill Pancreatic Cancer Rural Hawaii Free Medical School Japanese Robotics Humanoids Ayesha Curry Fruit Cake

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