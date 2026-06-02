Powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq have announced that they will begin handing in their weapons to authorities, as the country continues to work towards reducing tensions and promoting stability. In the United States, primary elections are being held in several states, including California, where voters will select their preferred governor nominees. Meanwhile, in South Korea, the country is gearing up for nationwide simultaneous local elections on June 3, with mayoral candidates Oh Se-hoon and Chong Won-o vying for the top spot in Seoul.

Powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq have announced that they will begin handing in their weapons to authorities. This move comes as a significant development in the country's efforts to reduce tensions and promote stability.

In the United States, primary elections are being held in several states, including California, where voters will select their preferred governor nominees. Meanwhile, in South Korea, the country is gearing up for nationwide simultaneous local elections on June 3, with mayoral candidates Oh Se-hoon and Chong Won-o vying for the top spot in Seoul. The elections are seen as a crucial test of the ruling Democratic Party's popularity, with Oh Se-hoon's People Power Party looking to make significant gains.

The World in Pictures features a poignant photograph taken during the Hajj pilgrimage at the Kaaba, capturing the sense of unity and devotion that defines the event. In other news, a 'dig of the century' has unearthed 1,700 years of history beneath Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. The excavation has revealed a wealth of information about the cathedral's past, including the remains of a medieval chapel and a series of ancient stone foundations.

The discovery is being hailed as a major archaeological find and is expected to shed new light on the history of the iconic landmark. In related news, the Trump administration has announced plans to scrap a $1.8 billion fund aimed at preventing the 'weaponization' of the US military. The move has been met with criticism from lawmakers, who argue that it will leave the country vulnerable to potential threats.

In other developments, Melinda French Gates, the ex-wife of Bill Gates, has announced that she will be joining the Seattle Kraken as a minority investor. The news has been welcomed by fans of the team, who see it as a positive development for the franchise. In a separate story, Blue Origin has announced that its rocket explosion spared fuel tanks and key launch pad parts.

The company has praised the design of its spacecraft, which it says helped to minimize the damage caused by the blast. In related news, a new study has found that being a night owl may not be the best thing for your heart. The research suggests that people who stay up late tend to have higher levels of stress and anxiety, which can increase the risk of heart disease.

However, the study also found that there are steps that can be taken to mitigate the effects of being a night owl, including regular exercise and a healthy diet. In a related story, a new survey has found that most new mothers experience the 'baby blues' after giving birth.

However, the survey also found that a significant number of women may be experiencing postpartum depression, a condition that can have serious consequences if left untreated. In other news, Japanese robotics developers are working on creating humanoid robots that can dance and thread needles. The robots are being designed to outdo their Chinese counterparts and are seen as a major innovation in the field of robotics.

In related news, Ayesha Curry has shared her recipe for a foolproof cast-iron 'fruit cake' that is perfect for dessert time. The recipe has been welcomed by fans of the celebrity chef, who see it as a positive development for the world of food. In a separate story, the state of Florida has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman, alleging that the company hid the risks of its ChatGPT technology.

The lawsuit is seen as a major development in the world of artificial intelligence and is expected to have significant implications for the industry. In related news, a new study has found that the Asian elephant Happy is not only a happy animal but also a person in the eyes of the law. The study has sparked debate about the definition of personhood and what it means to be a person.

In other news, a new report has found that the Wyoming's 'Path of the Pronghorn' is a signature away from protections sought for a quarter century. The report has been welcomed by conservationists, who see it as a major development for the protection of the pronghorn antelope. In related news, a new survey has found that being a night owl may not be the best thing for your heart.

The research suggests that people who stay up late tend to have higher levels of stress and anxiety, which can increase the risk of heart disease. However, the study also found that there are steps that can be taken to mitigate the effects of being a night owl, including regular exercise and a healthy diet





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