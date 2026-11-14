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Powerful balance carries Hilton past Canandaigua in Class A qualifier

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Powerful balance carries Hilton past Canandaigua in Class A qualifier
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Hilton pulled away in the second half to defeat Canandaigua 49-13 in the Section V Class A football state qualifier Friday night at St. John Fisher University.

Hilton senior running back Tyler Reger finished with 17 carries for 133 yards and two touchdowns along with a pair of catches for 66 yards and a score and an 85-yard kick return for another touchdown in a 49-13 win against Canandaigua in the Section V Class A state qualifier Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at St. John Fisher University.

“That’s a hell of a football team,” Canandaigua Academy coach Jeff Welch said of Hilton, a 49-13 winner in Friday’s Section V Class A qualifier.

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“In all facets of the game. They’re physical, well-coached they’re good. ” And all that goodness for the Cadets came from exactly who you’d expect. There was the 89-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Kosiorek to Jared Wade, the 49-yard TD run from Tyler Reger and then the kickoff return for a TD from Reger.

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Throw in a defense that didn’t allow a Canandaigua touchdown until the fourth quarter and you have all the details you need to understand how solid this Hilton team is. As a result of Friday’s win at St. John University’s Growney Stadium, the Cadets advance to the Class A state quarterfinals to play West Seneca West of Section VI. Canandaigua ends its season with a 9-2 record.

Both Hilton and Canandaigua are Section V champions for 2026 and the first half of Friday’s game showed as much.

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