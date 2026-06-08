Powerful 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Southern Philippines, Killing 35 and Triggering Tsunami

A major earthquake of magnitude 7.8 off the southern Philippines has caused significant casualties and damage, including a one-meter tsunami and a deadly landslide in Sarangani province.

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck off the southern coast of the Philippines on Monday, causing widespread damage and casualties across the Mindanao region.

The quake, centered in the sea, resulted in at least 35 fatalities and injured more than 200 people. A tsunami of approximately one meter (3 feet) hit nearby coastal areas, damaging at least one village. Smaller waves were observed in Indonesia, Palau, and as far south as Japan. In Glan, Sarangani province, a landslide triggered by the earthquake killed 13 villagers, according to disaster mitigation official Rene Punzalan.

Four additional deaths were reported in Sarangani. Authorities warn residents to seek professional assessment before re-entering damaged buildings due to the risk of collapse from aftershocks. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology described it as the worst earthquake in the country so far this year





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Earthquake Tsunami Philippines Mindanao Landslide Casualties 7.8 Magnitude Disaster Response

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