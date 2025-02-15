Powerful 5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes West Texas

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck near the borders of Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas on Tuesday morning, causing shaking across the state and prompting some evacuations. This event is the latest in a series of increased seismic activity in the Permian Basin, which scientists attribute to the rise of hydraulic fracturing in the region.

There have been no immediate reported deaths or injuries associated with the quakes, and economic losses are expected to be minimal. The earthquake was widely felt across Texas, with about 950,000 residents reporting they experienced shaking. Reports indicate the quake was felt as far west as El Paso and in some cities in eastern New Mexico. Local authorities took to social media, asking residents if they had felt the earthquake and a subsequent aftershock. Earthquake Track, a website that monitors seismic activity, reported thousands of responses within minutes of the quake. This event follows two other magnitude 5.1 earthquakes that Texas has experienced in the past six months, both tying for the fifth strongest in state history. This latest 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck near the borders of Reeves and Culberson counties, tied for fourth strongest in Texas history. Scientists have attributed higher earthquake activity in the Permian Basin in West Texas to an increase in hydraulic fracturing — also known as fracking — in the area, which is the most productive oil and gas region in the state. When water is injected into the ground for fracking, fluid pressures increase within faults, scientists say, which can lead to more seismic activity in oilfields. Since 2000, a dramatic increase in seismic activity in the Permian Basin has likely been triggered by increased wastewater disposal due to fracking, a 2021 study published in the journal Science Advances found.





