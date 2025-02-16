Head Topics

Powerball Jackpot Soars to $172 Million: Double Play Adds Extra Excitement

Lottery News

The Powerball lottery jackpot has reached an estimated $172 million, with a lump sum payment of approximately $79.4 million before taxes. The Double Play feature adds another layer of excitement, offering players in select locations a chance to win $10 million in a separate drawing.

The Powerball lottery jackpot continues to climb, reaching an estimated $172 million. This means a lucky winner could walk away with a lump sum payment of approximately $79.4 million before taxes. Adding to the excitement is the Double Play feature, available in select locations. This gives players another shot at matching their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing held immediately after the regular Powerball drawing.

The Double Play boasts a top prize of $10 million, offering an extra layer of possibility for those who participate. Powerball, a beloved lottery game, is played across 45 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. The Double Play add-on feature is available for purchase in 13 lottery jurisdictions, including Pennsylvania and Michigan. For just $2, players can take a chance at joining the ranks of Powerball jackpot winners, with odds of 1 in 292.2 million. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Remember, the ticket deadline is 9:45 p.m. Eastern Time on the day of the drawing

