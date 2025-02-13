Powerball Jackpot Soars to $154 Million: Double Your Chances with Double Play

The Powerball lottery jackpot is on the rise, reaching an estimated $154 million. Players have a chance to win the life-changing sum, with the Double Play feature offering an additional opportunity to win $10 million.

Get ready to dream big and grab your Powerball tickets! The jackpot continues to climb, reaching an estimated $154 million. That means the lucky winner who matches all the numbers could walk away with a life-changing lump sum payment of approximately $71.4 million before taxes. For those seeking an extra shot at riches, the Double Play feature is available in select locations.

This exciting add-on allows players to enter a separate drawing, matching their Powerball numbers for a chance to win a top prize of $10 million. The Double Play drawing takes place immediately after the regular Powerball drawing, adding another layer of anticipation and excitement.Powerball is a nationwide lottery, spanning 45 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. The Double Play add-on can be purchased in 13 lottery jurisdictions, including Pennsylvania and Michigan. For just $2, players get a shot at joining the ranks of Powerball jackpot champions, with odds of 1 in 292.2 million. The drawings occur every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time. Remember, the last chance to purchase your ticket is 9:45 p.m. If you or someone you know is struggling with a gambling problem and is located in Pennsylvania, please reach out for help. Call 1-800-GAMBLER or connect with the 24-hour helpline chat for support





