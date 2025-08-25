Powerball Jackpot Soars to $1 Billion After No Winner in Latest Draw

The US Powerball jackpot has skyrocketed to a staggering $1 billion after no ticket matched all six numbers in the July 18, 2023 drawing. This places Monday’s jackpot as the 10th largest in Powerball history. Details on the upcoming draw and previous big wins are explored.

A person plays the lottery at a store as the US Powerball jackpot grand prize grew to a whopping $1 billion after no ticket got all six numbers in San Mateo, California , on July 18, 2023. With an estimated $750 million jackpot, Monday’s Powerball draw will be the 10th largest in the game’s history after no player matched all six numbers in Saturday’s draw, the Multi-State Lottery Association said.

This comes after several previous draws produced massive prizes in Powerball’s history, with earnings up to an estimated $700 million. With tickets sold in 45 states, Monday’s game will mark the 37th drawing since the jackpot was last won in California on May 31. Lottery ticket worth more than $350,000 sold at East Bay gas station Should there be a winner of Monday, they will have the choice between an annuitized $750 million prize or a lump sum payment estimated at $338.6 million before taxes, MUSL said. If the winner chooses the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment plus 29 annual payments with 5-percent increments each year. Powerball jackpots over $1 billion, including the largest lottery jackpot for the game in US history of $2.04 billion. It was Despite there being no winners for the big ticket Saturday, a lucky contestant in South Dakota earned $2 million from the evening draw after matching five white balls and doubling earnings with the Power Play option, Two other lottery tickets, sold in Maine and New York, matched five white balls to earn the winners $1 million each.Thirty-one ticket holders won $50,000 prizes, and five tickets won $100,000 prizes in Saturday’s drawing, the release said. The winning numbers on Saturday were white balls 11, 14, 34, 47, 51, and red Powerball 18. The Power Play multiplier was 2





