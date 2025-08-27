Powerball Jackpot Rises to $815 Million After No Winner in Latest Drawing

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow, now at $815 million, after no one won the grand prize in the August 25, 2025 drawing. Two tickets won $1 million, while other players claimed smaller prizes.

The Powerball jackpot continues to climb after no one matched all six numbers in the latest drawing. The winning numbers for Monday, August 25, 2025, were 16, 19, 34, 37, 64, and a Powerball of 22. While no one claimed the grand prize, two tickets sold in Georgia and Texas each won $1 million after matching all five white balls. There were also 26 winning tickets worth $50,000 and five tickets worth $150,000, demonstrating the widespread participation and the possibility of smaller wins.

Adding another layer of excitement, a ticket in Maryland won a $500,000 prize in the Double Play drawing. This separate drawing allows players to enter their Powerball numbers again for a chance to win up to $10 million. The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Wednesday, August 27, with an estimated jackpot of $815 million before taxes. This amount could potentially escalate into one of the largest Powerball jackpots in history if no one wins in the next few drawings. The Wednesday drawing is already projected to be the seventh largest Powerball jackpot ever. The last time the jackpot was claimed was 37 drawings ago, on May 31, 2025, in California. Powerball tickets cost $2 per play and are available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9, while the odds of hitting the jackpot are a remote 1 in 292.2 million. Drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee and are also streamed live on Powerball.com





Powerball Jackpot Lottery Winning Numbers Drawing

