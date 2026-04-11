Powerball Draw Ends With No Winner as $835 Million Jackpot Remains Unclaimed

The Powerball lottery is set for a Wednesday drAwing with an estimated jackpot of $835 million, marking the tenth largest in history. the game has expanded to include UK players, potentially accelerating prize growth, while regional lotteries continue to report numerous million-dollar winners across various states.

The Wednesday November 4 Powerball drawing concluded without a grand prize winner, leaving the estimated $835 million jackpot untouched and set to roll over for the next drawing. Lottery officials confirmed that the winning numbers were 15, 34, 41, 53, 56, with the red Powerball number 21. A Power Play multiplier of 2x was active for this specific drawing, though it did not impact the jackpot itself. It was not immediately clear whether any other tickets sold matched all the required numbers for the top prize.

The unresolved grand prize retains its value as the tenth largest Powerball jackpot in the history of the game. While the potential winnings total less than a billion dollars, the prize still trails the record-breaking $1.04 billion and the all-period high of $2.04 billion won in California in 2022. For those who prefer immediate access to their winnings rather than an annuity payment, the one-lump-sum cash option remains valued at $357.9 million before taxes. This substantial figure continues to draw widespread attention and participation from lottery enthusiasts across the nation.

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The game mechanics remained consistent with previous iterations, requiring players to select five numbers from a pool of one to sixty-nine for the white balls. Participants also needed to choose one number from one to twenty-six for the red Powerball. The cost for a standard ticket remained at two dollars, with an additional option to add the Power Play feature for one extra dollar. This multiplier can increase non-jackpot prizes up to five times their original value, although it does not affect the jackpot itself.

When the jackpot falls below one hundred fifty million dollars, there is a possibility for a ten times multiplier. The odds of winning the grand prize remain at approximately 292 million to one, highlighting the rarity of such a victory despite the life-changing potential of the rewards. The Multi-State Lottery Association emphasized that the international expansion does not alter the ticket price or the odds of winning for any player. This consistency helps maintain player trust and engagement across all participating regions.

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A significant development in the lottery landscape is the expansion of Powerball to international players, including those in the United Kingdom. This expansion, which became fully operational in July, marks the first period British players have been able to purchase tickets from the beginning of a multi-drawing stretch. The Multi-State Lottery Association stated that this shift is designed to broaden the player base, which is expected to accelerate the growth of jackpots. By expanding the player base internationally, Powerball jackpots are expected to grow faster, creating bigger prize opportunities for players. This strategy applies without altering the game's two-dollar ticket price or jackpot odds.

The payout structure differs for international winners to accommodate local financial regulations. Any winner from the United Kingdom will receive their prize distributed over thirty years rather than having the option of a lump-sum cash payment. This distinction ensures that international participants are treated fairly within their respective legal frameworks while still benefiting from the massive prize pools generated by a larger player base. The expansion reflects a strategic move to capitalize on global interest in American lottery games.

While the Powerball jackpot dominates the national conversation, regional lotteries continue to provide substantial wins for local players. In New Jersey, various promotions and standard games have yielded numerous million-dollar winners throughout recent months. Notable achievements include a player from Tinton Falls winning one million dollars through a second-chance promotion in early November 2026. Another individual from Passaic County secured a similar prize shortly thereafter, illustrating the diverse ways players can engage with state lotteries.

The New Jersey Lottery has also seen success with scratch-off games and smaller jackpot drawings. A couple in the state recently hit top prizes in two different scratch-off games, winning a combined four million dollars. Additionally, a store in Union Metropolis sold a nine hundred million dollar Mega Millions ticket in December 2025, underscoring the high stakes involved in major regional draws. These events contribute to a vibrant lottery ecosystem where both massive multi-state jackpots and smaller, state-specific prizes offer opportunities for financial windfalls.

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For those hoping to participate in future drawings, understanding the logistical details is crucial. Ticket deadlines vary by state, with New Jersey requiring purchases by 9:59 p.m. on the day of the drawing and New York closing sales at 10 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person at various retail locations including gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores. Some airport terminals also offer lottery tickets for travelers seeking a quick chance at a prize.

Winning tickets must be claimed according to specific state regulations, and anonymity is often an option for prize recipients in jurisdictions like New Jersey. Players are encouraged to check official lottery websites or news outlets for winning numbers, which are typically available after 11 p.m. on drawing nights. Resources for gambling support are widely available for those who may develop problematic habits, with hotlines and text services provided in various states. As the countdown to the next drawing proceeds, the combination of historical precedent and international expansion creates a compelling narrative around one of the most anticipated lottery events of the season.