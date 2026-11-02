PowerA Launches Harry Potter Gaming Gear for Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series X|S

PowerA unveils an officially licensed Harry Potter collection for Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series X|S, featuring Hogwarts controllers and Gryffindor cases for the holidays.

PowerA has officially introduced a new line of gaming gear accessories this week that are all themed around the world of Harry Potter. The brand is bringing Hogwarts -inspired style to holiday shopping with an officially licensed lineup. This collection features Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series X |S accessories designed for fans of the franchise.

Hogwarts Controller Features and Technology

The Hogwarts wireless controller includes contact-free magnetic sensors and advanced gaming buttons. It offers up to 30 hours of battery life for extended play sessions. The design focuses on comfort, precision, and personalization for gamers.

Also read Harry Potter Movie Omissions: Why Cutting Key Book Elements Was Smart

PowerA partnered with Warner Bros. to create these items. The collaboration results in house-inspired designs that appeal to those who still love the series. The accessories aim to make fans feel like they have the power of Hogwarts behind them while gaming.

Nintendo Switch 2 Protection and Cases

The Gryffindor Switch 2 case is part of a sturdy compact Protection Cases lineup. These cases are designed to fit the console and up to 9 Game Cards. They showcase house pride while providing necessary protection for the device.

Advertisement

Fans can take their Nintendo Switch 2 on the go with these accessories. The cases offer protection without sacrificing the ability to display fandom pride. The design ensures that the console remains safe during travel.

Chibi Harry Potter Wired Controller Details

The Chibi Harry Potter Wired Controller showcases beloved characters in a playful Chibi-inspired art style. This item features smooth controls with precision-tuned analog sticks. The design targets players who enjoy visual aesthetics alongside performance.

Dual rumble motors are included to bring games to life for the player. The controller also features an ergonomic design with textured grips. These grips ensure lasting comfort during long gaming sessions.

Availability and Holiday Release

The entire collection is available on the company website right now. PowerA created these items in time for the holidays. They serve as an enchanting and functional gift for fans.

Advertisement

The lineup combines a love of gaming with the favorite fantasy franchise. Consumers can level up their setup at home or take adventures on the go. The accessories offer a unique way to celebrate the holiday season.