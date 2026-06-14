PowerA and Meridian GMT Unveil Project X-Ray Flight Deck Wireless Controller

PowerA and Meridian GMT have formed a new partnership to create a brand new PC and Xbox controller in the form of the Project X-Ray Flight Deck Wireless Controller. The controller is a modular design that combines aircraft and helicopter-style controls in one handheld unit. It features interchangeable throttles, flaps, and faceplates, allowing players to adapt their setup for different flight sim setups. The collaboration also introduces 'Fueled by PowerA,' a new initiative that reflects PowerA's commitment to partnering with category innovators to bring specialized gaming experiences to players around the world.

PowerA and Meridian GMT have formed a new partnership to create a brand new PC and Xbox controller in the form of the Project X-Ray Flight Deck Wireless Controller .

The controller is a modular design that combines aircraft and helicopter-style controls in one handheld unit. It features interchangeable throttles, flaps, and faceplates, allowing players to adapt their setup for different flight sim setups. The collaboration also introduces 'Fueled by PowerA,' a new initiative that reflects PowerA's commitment to partnering with category innovators to bring specialized gaming experiences to players around the world.

The partnership reflects a shared vision between both companies: combining innovation and scale to unlock new flight simulation experiences for dedicated flight simulation fans and gaming audiences worldwide. Meridian GMT's deep flight simulation expertise, combined with PowerA's decades of global accessory experience, helps bring authentic, approachable, and exciting flight control to more players. The Project X-Ray Flight Deck Wireless Controller is a versatile handheld flight system that brings authentic aircraft and helicopter controls into a single, modular design.

With interchangeable throttles, flaps, and faceplates, Project X-Ray enables simmers to quickly adapt their setup for different aircraft types while delivering an immersive, cockpit-inspired experience in a familiar controller form factor. The collaboration also introduces 'Fueled by PowerA,' a new initiative that reflects PowerA's commitment to partnering with category innovators to bring specialized gaming experiences to players around the world.

The partnership reflects a shared vision between both companies: combining innovation and scale to unlock new flight simulation experiences for dedicated flight simulation fans and gaming audiences worldwide. Meridian GMT's deep flight simulation expertise, combined with PowerA's decades of global accessory experience, helps bring authentic, approachable, and exciting flight control to more players. Flight simulation enthusiasts are passionate about authenticity, immersion, and control.

By partnering with PowerA, we're combining Meridian GMT's expertise in advanced flight simulation hardware with PowerA's ability to deliver innovative gaming experiences at scale. PowerA and Meridian GMT have partnered on the Project X-Ray Flight Deck Wireless Controller for PC and Xbox. The handheld PowerA flight controller combines aircraft and helicopter-style controls in one modular design. Interchangeable throttles, flaps, and faceplates let PowerA Project X-Ray adapt to different flight sim setups.

The Project X-Ray Flight Deck Wireless Controller is a versatile handheld flight system that brings authentic aircraft and helicopter controls into a single, modular design. With interchangeable throttles, flaps, and faceplates, Project X-Ray enables simmers to quickly adapt their setup for different aircraft types while delivering an immersive, cockpit-inspired experience in a familiar controller form factor.

The collaboration also introduces 'Fueled by PowerA,' a new initiative that reflects PowerA's commitment to partnering with category innovators to bring specialized gaming experiences to players around the world. The partnership reflects a shared vision between both companies: combining innovation and scale to unlock new flight simulation experiences for dedicated flight simulation fans and gaming audiences worldwide.

Meridian GMT's deep flight simulation expertise, combined with PowerA's decades of global accessory experience, helps bring authentic, approachable, and exciting flight control to more players. Flight simulation enthusiasts are passionate about authenticity, immersion, and control. By partnering with PowerA, we're combining Meridian GMT's expertise in advanced flight simulation hardware with PowerA's ability to deliver innovative gaming experiences at scale. PowerA and Meridian GMT have partnered on the Project X-Ray Flight Deck Wireless Controller for PC and Xbox.

The handheld PowerA flight controller combines aircraft and helicopter-style controls in one modular design. Interchangeable throttles, flaps, and faceplates let PowerA Project X-Ray adapt to different flight sim setups. The Project X-Ray Flight Deck Wireless Controller is a versatile handheld flight system that brings authentic aircraft and helicopter controls into a single, modular design.

With interchangeable throttles, flaps, and faceplates, Project X-Ray enables simmers to quickly adapt their setup for different aircraft types while delivering an immersive, cockpit-inspired experience in a familiar controller form factor. The collaboration also introduces 'Fueled by PowerA,' a new initiative that reflects PowerA's commitment to partnering with category innovators to bring specialized gaming experiences to players around the world.

The partnership reflects a shared vision between both companies: combining innovation and scale to unlock new flight simulation experiences for dedicated flight simulation fans and gaming audiences worldwide. Meridian GMT's deep flight simulation expertise, combined with PowerA's decades of global accessory experience, helps bring authentic, approachable, and exciting flight control to more players. Flight simulation enthusiasts are passionate about authenticity, immersion, and control.

By partnering with PowerA, we're combining Meridian GMT's expertise in advanced flight simulation hardware with PowerA's ability to deliver innovative gaming experiences at scale





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Powera Meridian GMT Project X-Ray Flight Deck Wireless Controller Flight Simulation Gaming

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