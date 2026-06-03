Power Up With the Best Apple 3-in-1 Travel Chargers

Keep your trio of Apple gadgets powered up wherever you go with these compact folding chargers.

from home, a travel 3-in-1 charger is one of the first things I pack. Keeping your gadgets topped up on work trips or vacations is essential, and a compact 3-in-1 will charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

Many of these picks will also happily chargeand other devices that support wireless charging. Since space is at a premium when traveling, they all feature clever and compact folding designs. Most of my picks are MagSafe or Qi2-certified wireless chargers. That means they take advantage of the magnets embedded in the back of thethat Apple worked with the Wireless Power Consortium to develop.

Compared to the original Qi standard, it brings MagSafe-style magnetic charging, enabling faster charging rates and improved efficiency. Apple updated the iPhone 12 and newer to support Qi2, but it’s not just for Apple phones; other phones can get Qi2 certification. While Qi2 Android phones are still thin on the ground, you’ll find Qi2 in If you use a case, ensure it is a MagSafe or Qi2 compatible case.

A normal case will weaken the pull of the magnets in the device and will not stick to chargers as well. If your case is too thick, your phone may not charge at all. ).

Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro with the wireless charging case will work with nearly all of the standard Qi wireless charging pads on these chargers . Unfolded, you get a magnetic pad to charge your iPhone at up to 15 watts , a middle pad for your AirPods, and an Apple Watch charger on the right. The design is lovely to handle and has a soft-touch finish with a durable silicone strap.

I still prefer stand-style chargers because they allow you to angle your iPhone and use StandBy mode, but the MagGo UFO allows you to travel as light as possible. This genius small gadget is perfect for folks who love to travel light. It’s an Apple Watch charger with a handy carabiner to clip onto your key ring or bag strap. Rotate the magnetic pad, and a USB-C jack pops out .

You must plug it into your MacBook, a USB-C port in a wall adapter, or even your iPhone, to use it to fast charge your Apple Watch or wireless charging AirPods Pro case. Chargers don’t get more portable than this. : This charger folds down to an impressively small package, and it feels pretty solid with a silicone-covered metal construction.

It can hit 25 watts for supported Qi2 phones, comes in a few different finishes, and ships with a 45-watt power adapter and USB-C cable in the box. Unfortunately, I don’t like the way it looks, and I found it awkward to get all three devices charging at once. It’s actually too compact, so it feels crowded. : This was close to earning a recommendation until I clocked the price.

It’s a very smart 3-in-1 charging kit that folds flat and comes in a snazzy zip-up bag with a 4-foot braided USB-C cable and 25-watt power adapter, including plugs for the US, UK, and Europe. You can prop your iPhone at different angles on the MagSafe stand, and it works well with StandBy mode and Nightstand mode for your Apple Watch, but it’s not Qi2-certified, so you won’t get the stated 15-watt charging for an iPhone.

Ultimately, it’s just too expensive. : This clever 3-in-1 charging station folds flat very neatly and feels durable, but it’s kind of heavy for travel. I found my Apple Watch tended to lean on one side on the charger and didn’t work with Nightstand mode unless I folded it above the main charger, which is also the position required for the iPhone to sit in landscape orientation for StandBy mode.

: Combining Nappa leather with aluminum and glass, this 3-in-1 charger folds neatly away and looks very stylish. There’s a circular MagSafe iPhone charging pad , a central pad for AirPods, and you can charge your Apple Watch flat or pop the charger up for Nightstand mode. You can also fold it into a wedge shape to charge your iPhone in StandBy mode with your Apple Watch on the back.

You get a USB-C cable in the box, but you'll need your own wall charger. : This little travel kit comes with a carrying case, charging brick, and USB-C cable. The square stack unfolds to reveal three wireless chargers in one elongated pad. The iPhone sticks magnetically to the center , and the Apple Watch dock supports Nightstand mode .

There's a grooved spot for the AirPods. It feels great, is compact, and is pretty lightweight all around.and you'll find two pads that are attached via a rubbery silicone material. You can fast charge an Apple Watch on one—even pop the charger up to take advantage of Nightstand mode— and the other circle lets you recharge your MagSafe iPhone at 15 watts. It's a super compact solution, and Twelve South includes a 30-watt charger and cable with international plug adapters.

For a slightly lower price, reviews editor Adrienne So also likes Native Union's Qi2 butterfly solution, which doesn't come with plug adapters but does come in a tidy travel pouch and has a cable. : This is a decent travel kit at a reasonable price. You can prop your iPhone in portrait or landscape orientation, display your Apple Watch in Nightstand mode , and there is a pad for AirPods.

It folds with the included cable and wall charger in a faux leather pouch. Sadly, it only charges iPhones at 7.5 watts. : While the compact folding nature of this charger and the low price impressed me, it gets kinda warm when you charge all three of your Apple devices, and the AirPods spot is finicky.is a senior writer for WIRED and has been testing and writing about technology for around 20 years.

You can find his previous work at Business Insider, Reviewed, TechRadar, Android Authority, USA Today, Digital Trends, and many other places. He loves all things tech, but especiallyThe Best Qi2 and MagSafe Wireless Chargers Top up your Qi2 Android phone or MagSafe iPhone with a magnetic wireless charging stand, pad, car charger, or power bank. Stop fumbling for cables in the dark. These WIRED-tested stands and pads will take the hassle out of refueling your phone, wireless earbuds, and watch.

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