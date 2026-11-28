Restoration is still underway after the Thanksgiving storm. Check the latest PECO, Atlantic City Electric and Delmarva outage numbers.

During a news conference Friday, PECO officials said approximately 225,000 customers were affected by power outages caused by Thursday's storm, which brought strong winds and flooding to the region.

Chester and Delaware counties were the hardest-hit areas, accounting for nearly 80% of the outages. Atlantic City Electric said in a Saturday morning update that crews were still working to restore service to approximately 4,100 customers. So far, crews have restored service to approximately 60,000 customers, representing 94% of customers impacted by the storm. Officials said most customers should expect to have their power restored by the evening of Saturday, Nov. 28, with some outages extending into Monday, Nov. 30.

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Delmarva Power said on Saturday that crews had also restored power to more than 90% of customers impacted by the storm. Officials said most larger outages affecting more than 100 customers are expected to be restored by 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. Restoration will continue through the weekend, with the remaining smaller outages expected to be restored by 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30.