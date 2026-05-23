Power ranking of surviving supers from The Mind's Eye TV series

The devastating news breaks as Season 5, Episode 8 brings Prime Video's series to a close and upends the power ranking of the show's strongest supes. With a significant number of supes bowing out, many of them being the biggest threats the series has ever seen, the remaining ones try to rise to the top and maintain their perceived strength.

Season 5, Episode 8 officially brings Prime Video's series to a close, and it upends the power ranking of the show's strongest supes . Homelander's and Butcher's downfalls pull both from the ranking, leaving massive holes in our weekly round-up.

And even Ryan, who survives the final showdown against his father, doesn't maintain his powers. With a single radiation blast, with far fewer supes than Season 5 starts with, characters like Oh-Father, The Deep, and even Cindy weren't so impressive that they'd top our weekly list, but their deaths don't leave many supes to replace its missing characters with. Even Sister Sage is out of the equation after having her intellect blasted away.

If Vought is committed to rebuilding, the company will have a tough time finding figureheads on par with Ryan or Homelander. Following the events of: 's characters are now some of the most promising ones we know of. They all have massive potential, but apart from Marie, Cate is probably the strongest of the bunch





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The Mind's Eye TV Series Supes Power Ranking Strongest Supes

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