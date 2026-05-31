Power Rangers Unlimited Leads BOOM! Studios' 2026 Comics Slate Celebrating Franchise History

BOOM! Studios is celebrating over 30 years of Power Rangers in 2026 with the launch of Power Rangers Unlimited, a new series uniting iconic Rangers across generations. Alongside a new Mighty Morphin series and Power Rangers Green focusing on Tommy Oliver, fans can expect a year of deep storytelling and franchise homage.

The year 2026 is shaping up to be a monumental one for Power Rangers across all media. While much attention is on the upcoming Disney+ reboot, the comics from BOOM!

Studios continue to demonstrate that the Morphin Grid remains as vibrant as ever. The Power Ranger comic books have evolved into one of the franchise's most dynamic creative platforms, and this trajectory shows no signs of slowing. BOOM! has been the custodian of the Power Rangers legacy for several years, introducing bold new Ranger teams while adding profound depth to classic heroes that the original television series often lacked.

Among the slate of 2026 releases, one upcoming title may surpass all previous efforts by uniting some of the most iconic characters into what could be the most powerful Ranger lineup ever assembled. Set to launch in July 2026, "Power Rangers Unlimited" will be a grand celebration of over three decades of Power Rangers lore. Rather than concentrating on a single era, the comic will treat the franchise's extensive history as a vast toybox, pulling Rangers from across the timeline.

The series will be led by Trini Kwan as the Striking Tiger Unlimited Ranger, and promises a roster crafted to honor every generation of fans while assembling a team unlike any the franchise has seen before. The concept of "Power Rangers Unlimited" is explicitly designed to embrace the entire history of Power Rangers, not just one segment.

Writers Joey Esposito and Kenny Porter are drawing characters from multiple generations, creating a crossover-scale narrative where fan-favorite Rangers and allies can stand side by side for the first time in years. Trini Kwan is positioned as the heart of the series, now operating as the Striking Tiger Unlimited Ranger.

Synopses indicate she will be calling on characters from various Power Rangers television shows to form multiple teams of veteran Rangers, meaning heroes from Mighty Morphin all the way to Cosmic Fury could operate together. The premise feels like a victory lap for the entire brand, especially as the on-screen continuity prepares for a reset with the Disney+ reboot.

Every generation of Rangers contributed distinct powers, Zords, combat styles, and connections to the Morphin Grid, so combining heroes from multiple eras assembles a treasure trove of unique abilities into one unified force. It resembles the franchise's ultimate all-star team, arriving at a perfect moment. Instead of replacing the past like the reboot may, BOOM! Studios is actively celebrating it.

For fans who grew up with different Ranger teams across different generations, "Power Rangers Unlimited" may be one of the most satisfying releases in recent memory. However, "Power Rangers Unlimited" is not the only 2026 release set to excite fans. It is just one component of BOOM! Studios' massive plans for the year.

A brand-new "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" series, written by Marguerite Bennett, will debut on June 3rd and serve as a fresh starting point for readers. BOOM! has consistently succeeded when revisiting the original MMPR team because the comics allow for deeper characterization than the TV show could always provide.

Additionally, "Power Rangers Green," written by Paul Allor, will launch in August 2026. Unlike the ensemble focus of "Unlimited," this series centers specifically on Tommy Oliver (the legacy of Jason David Frank). BOOM! has repeatedly shown it understands why Tommy became a phenomenon, balancing his larger-than-life status with the emotional struggles underneath. His new series, set in a future where he is the last living Ranger, will lean further into that emotional exploration while honoring Jason David Frank's legacy.

Together, these three releases make 2026 look like one of the strongest years Power Rangers comics have ever experienced. Fans will get a celebration of the franchise's full history through "Unlimited," a refreshed take on the original team with the new "Mighty Morphin" series, and an intimate Tommy Oliver story in "Power Rangers Green.

" BOOM! Studios appears determined to prove how rich with storytelling potential the Power Rangers universe remains after more than thirty years





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