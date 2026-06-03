Power Rangers Return After Ten Years: New Threat and Fresh Storylines Shape the Latest Comic

A decade after retirement, the original Power Rangers are forced back into battle by a formidable new villain, Rita Rabiosa. Written by Marguerite Bennett and illustrated by Andrew Lee Griffith, the first issue explores the heroes' adult lives, introduces shocking revelations about Trini, and teases the return of the Green Ranger, all while redefining the franchise's classic dynamics.

A decade has passed since the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers hung up their helmets, and now a fresh threat forces the veteran heroes back into action.

The new comic series, written by Marguerite Bennett with art by Andrew Lee Griffith, colors by Joshua Jensen, and lettering by Ed Dukeshire, picks up ten years after most of the team retired, leaving only Billy as the lone Ranger still involved in the organization's affairs. This time‑jump allows the creators to explore how the former teenagers have transitioned into adulthood, showing their personal struggles, new responsibilities, and lingering ties to the power they once wielded.

The narrative thrust comes not from the Rangers themselves but from an ominous new villain, Rita Rabiosa, whose sheer strength and mysterious origins upend the familiar dynamics of the franchise. Rabiosa's assault on Earth is swift and brutal; she even overwhelms the Zords, a feat rarely seen even by the series' classic antagonist, Lord Zedd.

With Zordon absent, the old safety net that once guided the team is gone, and the pages convey a palpable sense of uncertainty as the Rangers scramble to confront a menace that seems beyond their capabilities. The opening issue delivers an impressive visual introduction, with Griffith's bold line work establishing Rabiosa's menace from the first panel, while Jensen's vibrant palettes reinforce the high‑stakes atmosphere.

The story also drops a tantalizing clue about Rabiosa's true identity, hinting at potential connections to the iconic Rita Repulsa but leaving enough ambiguity to keep readers guessing. Among the more surprising developments is a major revelation concerning Trini, which reshapes her role within the team and adds emotional weight to her interactions with Billy. Their dialogue crackles with wit and affection, suggesting a deeper partnership that could become a central thread throughout the series.

Likewise, the issue teases the return of the Green Ranger, presenting a visually striking sequence that raises questions about his current allegiance and the broader implications for the Power Ranger mythos. While the plot progresses rapidly, the comic would benefit from more moments that allow the characters to process their abrupt return to heroics, providing richer context for their personal growth.

Some readers may also find the early artwork in the command center scenes slightly off‑kilter in terms of facial proportions and scale, although the visual quality improves markedly after the midpoint, giving hope that the series will find its stride in subsequent issues. Overall, the debut issue successfully sets up a compelling new chapter for the franchise, balancing nostalgic callbacks with bold, unexpected twists that promise a refreshing take on the beloved universe





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Power Rangers Comic Book Rita Rabiosa Mighty Morphin Series Revival

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rangers Take Low-Risk Flier on Former Top Outfield ProspectThere are few things more important in roster construction than depth. It's such an underrated aspect of building a team, yet it often makes or breaks a squad a

Read more »

Jacob deGrom hits milestone as Rangers extend winning streakJacob deGrom earned his 100th career victory with five scoreless innings as the Rangers beat the Cardinals Monday night.

Read more »

Rangers ace Jacob deGrom gets his 100th major league win on his son's 3rd birthdayOn his son Nolan’s birthday, Jacob deGrom got the whole family a gift he’ll never forget

Read more »

Rangers vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 2The Texas Rangers are looking to make it five wins in a row when they continue their series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night. Texas took the ser

Read more »