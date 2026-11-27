Analysis of the Power Rangers franchise from 2017 to 2026 reveals lost cinematic opportunities, abandoned streaming deals, and a lack of new TV seasons marking its worst decade.

The approaching tenth anniversary of Lionsgate's 2017 Power Rangers movie serves as a stark reminder of how much ground the brand has lost over the last decade. What initially felt like the dawn of a golden age for the franchise has transformed into a period defined by stalled projects and a worrying absence from major screens. Fans who celebrated the return of the Mighty Morphin team to cinemas now face a reality where sequels never materialized and the envisioned cinematic universe remains an unrealized promise. This decade represents one of the most difficult eras in the thirty-year history of the Power Rangers brand, overshadowing earlier successes and casting a long shadow over its future.

The 2017 Movie That Started a Decade of Disappointment

In 2017, the Power Rangers franchise appeared positioned for a massive resurgence that mirrored the boom seen since the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers debuted in 1993. Lionsgate released a new film with blockbuster ambitions, aiming to build a cinematic universe while TV adventures continued with Power Rangers Ninja Steel. The brand remained under the control of its original creator, Saban, which reassured fans that new iterations would maintain a spiritual connection to the franchise's roots. However, the movie only earned approximately $142 million worldwide against a $100 million production budget, a figure considered a financial loss by Lionsgate. This result effectively killed plans for sequels and marked the beginning of a string of disappointments that would define the next ten years.

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Hasbro Acquisition Failed to Deliver Streaming Revival

Hasbro's acquisition of the Power Rangers brand in 2018 initially promised a fresh opportunity to rebuild and modernize the franchise for a new generation. The company announced ambitious plans to create a coordinated screen universe across television and film, with a major focus on securing a dedicated home on Netflix. This partnership aimed to provide a stable future for the Rangers, ensuring regular content and expanded reach beyond traditional broadcasts. However, these promises proved empty as the planned reinvention became a frustrating cycle of development announcements that never led to tangible results for consumers.

Netflix and Disney Plus Reboots Both Abandoned

The collapse of the partnership between Hasbro and Netflix in 2024 dealt a significant blow to hopes for a coordinated streaming revival of the Power Rangers universe. This ending was particularly painful because the collaboration had recently produced Cosmic Fury and Power Rangers: Once and Always, which were widely regarded as some of the strongest live-action outings for the team in recent years. Following the departure from Netflix, Disney Plus emerged as the next potential home for the franchise, offering renewed optimism that the long wait for a proper reboot might finally end. Unfortunately, that optimism was short-lived when the long-awaited Disney Plus Power Rangers reboot was officially shelved in August 2026.

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Television Absence Defines the Post 2017 Era

While streaming platforms explored and abandoned reboots, the traditional live-action television show has suffered from a notable lack of new releases. The 2023 series Cosmic Fury remains the last official Power Rangers television season to date, leaving fans without new content for several years. Although the period between 2017 and 2027 did deliver some worthwhile adventures such as Dino Fury and Beast Morphers, the current uncertainty completely overshadows these achievements. For decades, the expectation of waiting for the next Power Rangers season was a ritual that always bore fruit, but that reliability has now disappeared entirely from the franchise landscape.

A Depressing Milestone for a Beloved Brand

Fast-forwarding to 2026, the optimism that characterized the immediate aftermath of the 2017 movie feels painfully distant and naive in hindsight. Next year will mark a decade since the Lionsgate film hit theaters, yet the missing sequels now seem like the least of the fandom's worries. The brand has been beset by stalled reinventions, abandoned projects, and an increasingly worrying void in mainstream media visibility. For a franchise with such a rich history, 2027 is shaping up to be a depressing milestone that highlights the significant decline from its former status. Despite the widespread love that still exists for the Power Rangers, the structural failures of the last decade have left the brand's future looking far less secure than it did ten years ago.