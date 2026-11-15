Power & Politics: Dr. George Yancopoulus - The future of medicine

Dr. George Yancopoulus, one of the world's leading scientists and medicine makers, sits down with News 12 on this special episode of 'Power & Politics.'

Dr. George Yancopoulus, one of the world's leading scientists and medicine makers, sits down with News 12 on this special episode of "Power & Politics.

"Power & Politics: Vote 2026 - Midterm Elections results for Long Island and the country Dr. George Yancopoulus is one of the world's leading scientists and medicine makers at Regeneron, one of the leading biotechnological companies in the world, which he also founded. He sat down with News 12 Political Reporter Tara Rosenblum at the company's campus in Tarrytown, New York, for an exclusive interview in which he discusses the latest breakthroughs he believes could change medicine and the ones that are already changing lives.

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Yancopoulus discusses medicine after the COVID-19 pandemic, a recently approved gene therapy for children who are genetically deaf, how he was able to make this gene therapy for free, and Regeneron's approach to weight loss drugs, among other topics. Dr. George Yancopoulus continues his discussion with News 12 Political Reporter Tara Rosenblum on the latest medicine advancements at Regeneron.

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He discusses what the company's multibillion-dollar plan for expansion could mean for jobs and the local economy, medicines that are in the making, using artificial intelligence in the process of creating new medicines and the company's success in its growth. Dr. George Yancopoulus discusses the current state of American science, whether it's making it difficult for the next generation of medicine innovators to emerge, identifying and supporting the next best scientists and the one disease he is still striving to find a cure for.