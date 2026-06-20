Power Plate Meals frozen meatloaf recalled due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a recall for Power Plate Meals frozen meatloaf products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a recall for Power Plate Meals frozen meatloaf productsThe recalled items were shipped to distributors in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a recall for Power Plate Meals frozen meatloaf products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. FSIS says the recall is for approximately 5,795 pounds of frozen meatloaf with garlic mashed potatoes which were produced June 25, 2025, to June 10, 2026 and were shipped to distributors in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.13.3-oz. vacuum sealed plastic tray packages containing "POWER PLATE MEALS MEATLOAF WITH GARLIC MASHED POTATOES" and "USE BY" dates between 6/25/26 and 6/10/27.

FSIA says while there have been no confirmed reports of issues related to the consumption of the products there is concern that some product may be in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and throw them away or return to the place of purchase.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline or send a question via email to For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at Information in this article was provided by U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service . This story was reported from Orlando.





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