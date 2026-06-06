Power Outages: Storms knock out power for thousands across Houston area

Severe storms have thousands of CenterPoint Energy customers without power across the Houston area, with the most significant impact in southwest Houston as of 2 p.m. Saturday.

Recommended VideosThe KPRC 2 Weather Team is continuing to track these storms. If you’re traveling outside today, be aware of lightning, brief heavy downpours, and flash flood risk alerts.

Drivers are urged to use caution, especially if traffic signals go out, and treat dark intersections as a four-way stop. CenterPoint is also reminding people to never touch or go near downed electrical wires. If you see any, stay 35 feet away and call 713-207-2222 to report it. Copyright 2026 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

Christian Hudspeth is a Houston native who joined KPRC 2 News in December 2025. Christian began his news career at KTRK in 2022 before moving to newsrooms in Waco, Texas , Las Vegas, Nevada , and now back to H-Town. He earned his BA at the University of Houston Jack J. Valenti School of Communication in 2023.

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