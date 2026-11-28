Nearly 200,000 customers remain without power across the East Coast following severe storms. The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is rescheduled to Saturday due to dangerous wind conditions.

Nearly 200,000 homes and businesses continue to endure power outage s on Saturday morning following powerful storms that battered the East Coast and parts of the Midwest. According to outage tracking website PowerOutage.us, at least 191,000 U.S. customers were without electricity early on Saturday morning. The disruption has significantly eased since Thanksgiving Day, when storms knocked out power to more than 900,000 homes and businesses across the region.

Storm Impact on Regional Power Grid

Pennsylvania experienced the largest number of outages, with 48,591 customers reporting a lack of power as of 6 a.m. ET. Missouri reported that 38,556 customers were without power, while Maryland reported 22,974 customers without power. Virginia reported 20,294 customers were without power, while New Jersey reported 15,268 outages and New York reported 14,423.

Also read Extreme Storm Disrupts East Coast Thanksgiving Plans and Causes Widespread Power Outages

Electric utilities in several states have said they are continuing to work on restoring power to customers. Some have said the process could be delayed due to difficult working conditions caused by the weather. Restoration efforts are ongoing as crews navigate hazardous environments to reconnect lines and repair damaged infrastructure.

Severe Weather Causes Extensive Damage

Torrential rain, high winds, and flooding pounded sections of the East Coast during the storm. New Jersey was under a state of emergency, along with parts of New York. The severe weather conditions created dangerous situations for residents, with strong winds and flooding disrupting train lines and toppling trees.

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People were rescued from their cars in New York City because of flooding, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said. Similar rescues were reported in other coastal communities. New York City emergency management officials said strong winds and flooding also caused power outages on Thanksgiving night. Several scaffolding structures collapsed in the wind, but no injuries were reported.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Postponed

The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place on Saturday morning after the storm forced the first-ever postponement of the holiday tradition. It will take place from 8:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, with the same balloons and floats, and most of the original celebrities who were due to perform on Thursday.

The parade follows a 2.5-mile route that starts on Manhattan's Upper West Side before it finishes in Herald Square in front of the Macy's flagship store. NBC will broadcast the parade and stream it on Peacock from 8:30 a.m. to noon Eastern, followed by a rebroadcast of this year's National Dog Show, a post-parade TV tradition marking its 25th year.

Recovery Efforts and Future Scheduling

Restoration continues into the evening to restore customers affected by the Thanksgiving Day storm, according to Pennsylvania's PPL Electric Utilities. The utility company said that almost 126,000 customers have been restored. The organization emphasized that crews are working diligently despite the challenging weather conditions that persist in the affected areas.

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The postponement of the parade was a precautionary measure due to concerns about how the parade's huge balloons would fare in windy conditions. Macy's stated that the decision was made in partnership with the City to ensure the safety of participants and spectators. The event will proceed with the same classic favorites, including Snoopy, Spider-Man, and Buzz Lightyear, as well as new additions like Bluey and Hello Kitty.