Severe weather and storms have knocked out power for thousands of Americans on Thanksgiving.

Severe weather has caused power outages in five states, potentially affecting Thanksgiving for thousands of Americans. Parts of Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, Maryland and Virginia were experiencing outages on Thursday morning, according to PowerOutage.us, with emergency crews working overtime to fix it.

In a message posted on Wednesday night, Dominion Energy, which services Virginia and North Carolina, said they were preparing for heavy rain and strong winds overnight, and that they would respond to any problems even throughout the holiday season. Duke Energy, which also covers North Carolina, said the same.

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“High winds and rain could cause power outages across the Carolinas, with the greatest risk along the North Carolina coast and in the Triangle,” they wrote on X. “Duke Energy crews are preparing equipment and resources to respond. ” Appalachian Power, active in Virginia and West Virginia, said their crews are “monitoring conditions and preparing to respond if outages occur. ” Ameren Power, which covers Illinois and Missouri, has not yet commented publicly on the outages.