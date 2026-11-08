Power outages continue to affect thousands in western WA

Power outages continue to affect thousands of western Washington residents on Sunday morning after high wind gusts and rain rolled through the area on Saturday night.

Saturday night brought intense winds and some rain to western Washington, causing power outages for thousands of residents. FOX 13 Seattle reporter Sam Campbell has the latest on how utilities are working to restore power.

Strong winds and rain knocked out power for tens of thousands across western Washington overnight, with around 15,000 customers still off the grid Sunday morning. Seattle's Capitol Hill and South Seattle neighborhoods like Burien face the bulk of local outages, alongside scattered downed lines, trees, and streetlights. While utilities have restored power to tens of thousands since midnight, full restoration timelines for the remaining outages remain unclear.

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As of 10 a.m. on Sunday, Seattle City Light shows that 6,783 customers in King County remain without power. Snohomish County's outage map shows just 449 customers without power, which is down from 9,106. At 11:30 a.m., that number dropped to 222. Winds are forecast to gust near 50–60 mph along the coast with winds picking up along the I-5 corridor by later tonight.

Winds will be breezy into early Sunday morning before they start to relax during the rest of the afternoon. Seattle City Light said its work has led to the restoration of power for about 80% of customers initially impacted by the outages.

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"We are sending additional crews to the remaining outage sites and working to safely restore power as soon as possible," the utility said. Seattle City Light's outage map shows that the majority of the outages are affecting residents in Capitol Hill between Madison and Republican streets. shows various power lines down on Dexter Avenue in Seattle, including a streetlight, street signs, and trees lying in the street.

In the face of unexpected power outages, residents can take several steps to stay safe and minimize disruption to their routines. Here are tips to consider:Avoid downed power lines and treat them, and anything touching them, as live electricity. Report them immediately to Seattle City Light. Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed; an unopened fridge can keep food cold for about four hours, while a full freezer can maintain its temperature for about 48 hours.

Place a block of ice inside the refrigerator to enhance the cold if power is expected to be out for an extended period. Keep a portable, battery-powered radio to stay updated on the power restoration process. During daylight hours, stay in the brightest part of the house or use the time to go to a location that has power.

If safe, consider a trip to the store for supplies, but be cautious as traffic lights may be out, creating dangerous road conditions. Information for this story came from Puget Sound Energy, Seattle City Light, Snohomish County Public Utility District, Tacoma Public Utilties and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Sam Campbell.