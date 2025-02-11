Power Outage Closes Rides at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom

A power outage at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom theme park on Monday night caused widespread closures of rides and attractions. Guests reported chaos as the outage impacted nearly every attraction, leaving only a handful operational. The cause of the outage remains unknown, but it led to significantly increased wait times for the remaining open rides.

A power outage struck the Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Florida, on Monday night, leading to the closure of multiple rides throughout the Magic Kingdom theme park . Newsweek reached out to Walt Disney Parks for comment but has not yet received a response. The outage impacted nearly every attraction at the Magic Kingdom, with only a handful remaining operational, including the Monsters Inc.

Laugh Floor, Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, Haunted Mansion, the Mickey meet and greet, Princess Fairytale Hall meet and greets, Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin, Jungle Cruise, and TRON Lightcycle / Run. Frontierland and Fantasyland were entirely shut down during the outage.Social media accounts, such as Orlando Amusement on X, reported chaotic scenes at the park, with cast members struggling to manage the influx of guests. They noted that six attractions were functioning using generators while guests already in line for closed rides were allowed to remain, but new guests were prevented from joining the queues. The exact cause of the power outage remains unknown. However, it led to significantly increased wait times for the operational rides, with TRON Lightcycle / Run experiencing a 110-minute wait at approximately 7 p.m. The Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor, on the other hand, had the shortest wait time of 10 minutes. Disney World is renowned for its robust infrastructure, designed to handle the immense crowds it draws annually. The resort boasts multiple system redundancies and on-site backup power sources, including solar facilities. Robert Niles, editor of ThemeParkInsider.com, previously told Fox News in August 2020 that Disney World's infrastructure is built to withstand the strain of millions of visitors, even in Florida's frequent thunderstorms. While power outages are relatively uncommon at the resort, they can occur due to extreme weather events. In October 2024, Hurricane Milton caused widespread power outages in Florida, leading to the temporary closure of numerous attractions at Disney World for two days. The Walt Disney World Resort is anticipated to reopen at 9 a.m. local time today





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DISNEY WORLD POWER OUTAGE MAGIC KINGDOM THEME PARK FLORIDA

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Disney Imagineers Share Insights on Walt Disney's Legacy at Chapman UniversityA new speaker series featuring Disney Imagineers will offer a behind-the-scenes look at Walt Disney’s influence and legacy as Chapman University lays the groundwork for the first academic think tank dedicated to the life and work of the Disneyland founder.

Read more »

Walt Disney World's Most Underrated FestivalWalt Disney World's Art Festival is a must-attend event for art enthusiasts, especially those who love film art prints. Held during the off-season, it offers a unique opportunity to purchase officially licensed pieces, including exclusives painted and sold on-site. The event also features art from various fandoms, including Star Wars and Marvel. While primarily at Epcot, some art will be available at the Food & Wine Festival in Disney California Adventure.

Read more »

Walt Disney World's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser to Become Office Space for ImagineeringThe short-lived Galactic Starcruiser hotel will be reimagined as office space for Walt Disney Imagineering, marking the end of its ambitious, yet financially unsuccessful, Star Wars experience.

Read more »

Walt Disney World OrlandoStay informed about breaking Walt Disney World Orlando news with Fox News. Get real-time updates, insights, and analysis on Walt Disney World Orlando events, ensuring you're well-informed of news updates today.

Read more »

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Decommissioned, Transformed into New Walt Disney Imagineering HeadquartersWalt Disney World's experimental Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel, known for its immersive intergalactic cruise experience, is being fully decommissioned and repurposed as a new office space for Walt Disney Imagineering.

Read more »

The Walt Disney Company Leads 2025 BAFTA Awards NominationsThe Walt Disney Company receives 10 nominations across its studios, including six for 'A Complete Unknown' starring Timothée Chalamet.

Read more »