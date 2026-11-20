Irma leads the all-women Power of Mama group in Ketapang Regency, West Kalimantan, to defend rainforests from devastating peatland fires threatening local communities.

The devastating wildfires ravaging the peatlands and rainforests of Kalimantan are posing a severe threat to both human residents and wildlife. At the center of this environmental crisis is the Power of Mama, a dedicated group of all-women volunteers led by thirty-nine-year-old Irma in Sungai Putri Village, Ketapang Regency, West Kalimantan. On August 18, 2026, Irma prepared for her daily shift by donning heavy rubber boots, signaling the start of a rigorous patrol through the fire-prone zones surrounding her home.

Community Defense Against Toxic Haze

The Power of Mama team serves as the first line of defense against the spreading flames, converting local vigilance into immediate action. Irma explains that the thick toxic smog severely diminishes visibility and creates overwhelming heat, conditions that have forced her children to stay indoors and prevented them from attending school. The air pollution has brought all local activities to a standstill, causing airport closures and widespread illness within the community.

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When the smoke becomes too dense to breathe, Irma notes that the haze can be seen rising just two kilometers from her front door. The situation is so critical that she must immediately mount her motorcycle to ride toward the blazing site. She states that as housewives, her group feels the effects of the pollution the most, which motivated her to take action when she realized the danger was reaching her doorstep.

Patrol Methods and Technology Integration

Members of the Power of Mama team operate in shifts, riding motorbikes through plantation lands and along forest boundaries to locate hotspots. Between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. during the dry season, they record GPS coordinates and take photographs of any ignition points. This data is entered into a special application to ensure regular and accurate reporting of fire locations to authorities.

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Their efforts extend beyond simple detection, as they work closely with Manggala Agni, the specialized fire brigade operated by the Ministry of Forestry. Whenever a fire is detected, the volunteers promptly inform the brigade, which serves as Indonesia's main frontline defense against forest and land fires. This coordination ensures that professional responders can be dispatched quickly to the exact coordinates provided by the local team.

Seasonal Shifts and Water Scarcity Challenges

Once the fires subside, the group shifts its focus to community outreach and environmental rehabilitation. During the rainy season, they advise local farmers on fire control and encourage the use of alternative methods to restore soil nitrogen rather than burning. They also carry out the rehabilitation of degraded mangroves and teach children about the vital need for sustainable land management practices to prevent future disasters.

However, the current dry season presents unique difficulties due to a severe water crisis. Irma mentions that it has not rained since June 22, causing small ditches and even rivers to dry up completely. This lack of water makes it extremely hard for the volunteers to extinguish the fires using standard methods, forcing them to rely on gathering with locals to keep a constant watch on the fire's progress from the edges of the forest.

Long-Term Safety and Community Resilience

The threat of the flames reaching residential areas remains a constant fear for Irma and her team. Despite the exhaustion of patrolling without rest for three days in a row, she remains committed to protecting her community. The team's dedication highlights the critical role of local women in environmental conservation and disaster response in one of Earth's most vital lung regions.

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The ongoing struggle on the peatland frontlines demonstrates how grassroots mobilization can complement official emergency services. By combining local knowledge with technology and persistent physical effort, the Power of Mama provides a model for community-led environmental protection in the face of escalating climate challenges in West Kalimantan.