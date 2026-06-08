Power Couple: Jordan Bardella and Princess Maria Carolina Make Debut at Monaco Grand Prix

Jordan Bardella, the favourite to become France's next president, and Princess Maria Carolina of Bourbon-Two Sicilies, have made their debut at the Monaco Grand Prix. The couple, who have been dominating headlines in France and Italy, put on a cosy display as they watched the action unfold at the Monte-Carlo circuit. Their romance has sparked speculation about how it could shape Bardella's public image as he positions himself for a possible Elysee bid.

They've made headlines across France and beyond thanks to their budding romance - and now Jordan Bardella , 30, and Princess Maria Carolina of Bourbon-Two Sicilies , 22, have made their debut at the Monaco Grand Prix .

The prestigious event marked the loved-up pair's first public appearance together after rumours about their relationship were sparked in January, when they were spotted leaving a party for Paris's elite together. Bardella is the favourite to become France's next president and the protégé of hard-Right leader Marine Le Pen, while Maria Carolina is the influencer heiress to a defunct Italian throne whose sister was once romantically linked to Denmark's future King.

Together, they make an impressive power couple and have been dominating headlines in France and Italy. But their romance is also proving to be divisive, with critics suggesting Bardella is 'blurring his image'. Yet, there seemed to be no concerns from either as they put their relationship on full display at the Circuit de Monaco on Sunday. The two had reportedly first met at the race a year earlier, in May, when Bardella attended with his father, a motor-racing enthusiast.

A regular attendee to the well-heeled occasion, Maria Carolina was also joined on the weekend by her sister Princess Maria Chiara, 21, and her parents, Prince Carlo, Duke of Castro, and Princess Camilla, Duchess of Castro, the bouffant-haired 'momager' to her socialite daughters. They've made headlines across France and beyond thanks to their budding romance - and now Jordan Bardella, 30, and Princess Maria Carolina of Bourbon-Two Sicilies (pictured together), 22, have made their debut at the Monaco Grand Prix Prince Carlo holds a claim to the now-defunct throne of the former House of Bourbon-Two Sicilies, a cadet branch of the Spanish royal family, which ruled over southern Italy and Sicily during the 18th and 19th centuries.

But despite having no land or people to rule, the House of Bourbon-Two Sicilies has made sure they stay as relevant as possible in high society, having previously rubbed shoulders with US President Donald Trump, Prince Albert of Monaco, King Frederik of Denmark, Spain's King Felipe and Britain's Prince Michael of Kent. In the summer of 2023, the princesses hit headlines after Chiara was rumoured to be engaged to Prince Christian of Denmark, with the royal even seemingly fanning the flames of the rumours until she later appeared to dismiss the speculation.

In April, Maria Carolina and the National Rally leader were pictured in Corsica in images published by French magazine Paris Match. The pair were shown strolling along a path on the Mediterranean island after the magazine said it had 'stumbled upon' them during a trip there.

'Bardella posed for photos with the select few, whilst his gaze lingered on the beautiful princess sharing the VIP box,' Paris Match reported. Princess Maria Carolina, who is fluent in six languages and was brought up between Rome, Paris and Monte Carlo, attended Harvard and studied at the Istituto Marangoni in Italy, and moves in high circles.

In June 2024, she was photographed holding hands with Brigitte Macron at an event in Paris celebrating the 60th birthday of Stéphane Bern, a French royalty watcher.

From making each other laugh to taking selfies together and whispering in one another's ears, the much talked-about couple put on a cosy display as they watched the action unfold at the Monte-Carlo circuit The prestigious event marked the loved-up pair's first public appearance together after rumours about their relationship were sparked in January, when they were spotted leaving a party for Paris's elite together She was also invited to sit in the front rows near François Hollande, the former French president, and Trump at the ceremony marking the reopening of Notre-Dame in December 2024.

Donald Trump invited the princess and her family to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in 2018, and the family publicly congratulated their 'friend' on his re-election on November 6 2024. In 2024, the princess told Tatler: 'I am still waiting for Prince Charming to come and serenade me with a guitar and a red rose. The position is still open, and I'm accepting applications.

' The relationship marks a striking contrast for Bardella, who was raised by his working-class mother on a housing estate in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis and has built his political brand on championing ordinary French voters. The unlikely pairing has fuelled speculation in French media about how it could shape Bardella's public image as he positions himself for a possible Elysee bi





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jordan Bardella Princess Maria Carolina Monaco Grand Prix France Italy Power Couple Bourbon-Two Sicilies Marine Le Pen National Rally Elysee Bid

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie reunite with royal family at cousin Peter Phillips’ weddingThis marks the second time they’ve attended an event with the royal family since their parents’ titles were officially removed.

Read more »

Three-Time NBA Champion Dies at 59The Chicago Bulls legend played alongside Michael Jordan in the 1990s.

Read more »

Jordan Bardella and Princess Maria Carolina Make Debut at Monaco Grand Prix as Power CoupleJordan Bardella, France's far-right political leader, and Princess Maria Carolina of Bourbon-Two Sicilies made their first public appearance together at the Monaco Grand Prix. The couple, who have been dating since January, displayed affection at the prestigious event, drawing attention in both French and Italian media. Their relationship has sparked debate over Bardella's public image as he eyes the French presidency.

Read more »

Royal Wedding Style: Princess of Wales and Duchess of Edinburgh Steal the ShowThe latest royal wedding saw Princess Catherine, Princess Sophie, and Princess Beatrice showcasing their impeccable style, with Catherine being praised as the best-dressed guest. The Princess of Wales wore a custom ivory lace gown, while the Duchess of Edinburgh opted for a classic pale blue ensemble and Princess Beatrice chose a floral dress.

Read more »