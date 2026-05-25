Power‑Bank in Checked Luggage Forces EasyJet Flight to Divert to Rome

A passenger’s charging power bank hidden in checked luggage prompted easyJet flight EZY2618 to land at Rome‑Fiumicino as a safety precaution, highlighting stricter airline rules on lithium‑ion devices.

An easyJet Airbus carrying 180 passengers was forced to divert to Rome after a passenger reported that a power bank was being charged inside checked baggage.

The flight, EZY2618, had departed from Hurghada, Egypt, bound for London Luton on 19 May when a cabin crew member was alerted to the electronic device operating in the cargo hold. Concerned that the lithium‑ion battery could overheat or short‑circuit, the captain elected to change course three hours into the journey and the aircraft touched down at Rome‑Fiumicino Airport about twenty minutes later.

Passengers were taken off the plane, provided with hotel rooms and meals, and then re‑booked on a replacement service to Luton that left Rome the following afternoon at 14:00. The incident has reignited discussion about the increasingly strict regulations surrounding portable chargers on commercial aircraft.

EasyJet’s own policy permits power banks in the cabin provided they do not exceed 160 Wh, are limited to two units per passenger, and must be individually protected – for example in their original packaging or a plastic bag. They are expressly forbidden from being placed in checked luggage or used to charge other devices while onboard.

In the case of EZY2618, a traveller was charging a mobile phone from a power bank that had been stowed in the hold, a breach of these rules that prompted the precautionary diversion. The airline’s spokesperson told the Daily Mail that safety is the carrier’s highest priority and that the decision to land in Rome was made in line with manufacturer guidelines and international safety standards.

The airline apologized for the inconvenience, noting that refreshments and accommodations were provided to the affected passengers. The broader industry trend mirrors easyJet’s stance. Lufthansa, for example, became the first major European airline to ban power banks from being used on board after several incidents of overheating that resulted in small fires on flights operated by Air China and KLM earlier this year.

Those events highlighted the fire risk posed by damaged lithium batteries, which can generate heat and ignite if short‑circuited. As a result, many carriers now require power banks to be kept in carry‑on baggage, preferably on the passenger’s person, and prohibit their storage in overhead bins or checked compartments.

Travelers are urged to verify airline-specific limits – often 100 Wh without special approval – and to ensure that any power banks are properly insulated and not in use during the flight. The Rome diversion serves as a reminder that adherence to these safety protocols is essential to prevent potentially dangerous situations in the air





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