Powell's Dovish Turn Sparks Crypto Rally, Ether Eyes $5K and BTC New Highs

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's dovish comments at the Jackson Hole Symposium fuel expectations for a September rate cut, leading to a surge in both cryptocurrencies and stocks.

Cryptocurrencies experienced a surge following Federal Reserve President Jerome Powell 's dovish remarks at the Jackson Hole symposium, fueling expectations of a September rate cut . Powell, in one of his most significant speeches, suggested that lower borrowing costs could benefit the labor market and acknowledged the rising downside risks to employment. He also indicated that the potential for President Donald Trump's tariffs to have a short-lived impact on inflation is plausible.

While the benchmark interest rate has remained steady at 4.25% for eight months, Powell noted that the current policy stance, in restrictive territory, might warrant adjustments based on the shifting balance of risks. Powell's comments sent shockwaves through the financial markets, with cryptocurrencies and stocks experiencing a surge upwards. The probability of a September Fed rate cut skyrocketed to 90%.Analysts at Monarq Asset Management predict that ether's price will break above $5,000 in the near future. Sam Gaer, chief investment officer of Monarq Asset Management's Directional Fund, stated that the market's internal indicators remain healthy, with few signs of overheating. Conversely, BTC options haven't displayed the same enthusiastic sentiment. Gaer observed that over-the-counter desks and market makers are witnessing stronger demand for ETH compared to BTC, suggesting that ether may outperform in the near term. Despite the positive outlook for ether, Bitcoin also scored its own impressive gains. The recent pullback from its all-time high was comparatively minor, indicating strong demand. Steve Lee, co-founder and managing partner at Neoclassic Capital, highlighted the significance of continued inflows into bitcoin and ether spot ETFs for sustained momentum. While Powell's dovish stance presents a short-term positive development for cryptocurrencies, Lee cautions against potential pitfalls arising from corporate treasury cryptocurrency adoption and volatility in equity markets. The quality of corporate treasury cryptocurrency (DAT) deals is currently showing signs of decline, raising concerns about a bubble





