Powell Reiterates Fed's Commitment to Inflation Control, Signals Patience on Rate Cuts

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell emphasized the central bank's dedication to taming inflation during his testimony before the House Financial Services Committee, while suggesting no immediate rush to lower interest rates. He stressed that the current economic conditions do not warrant a hasty easing of monetary policy and that a measured approach is necessary to avoid hindering inflation progress or unduly weakening economic activity.

'With our policy stance now significantly less restrictive than it had been and the economy remaining strong, we do not need to be in a hurry to adjust our policy stance,' Powell stated. 'We know that reducing policy restraint too fast or too much could hinder progress on inflation. At the same time, reducing policy restraint too slowly or too little could unduly weaken economic activity and employment.'This week's congressional appearances mark a continuation of Powell's recent pronouncements and those of his colleagues, who are navigating a complex economic landscape marked by several fiscal and monetary uncertainties. While Powell did not address tariffs or other potential topics in his prepared remarks, he is anticipated to face inquiries on these matters from committee members. Market participants have interpreted recent Fed communication as suggesting a pause in rate adjustments, likely extending into the summer, following a full percentage point reduction in the benchmark borrowing rate towards the latter part of 2024. Powell underscored that the current policy stance, with the benchmark federal funds rate at a range of 4.25%-4.5%, provides the necessary flexibility. 'We are attentive to the risks to both sides of our dual mandate, and policy is well positioned to deal with the risks and uncertainties that we face,' he emphasized. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is closely monitoring economic indicators and market conditions to inform future policy decisions. The committee's next meeting is scheduled for September 2024, and Powell's testimony provides valuable insights into the Fed's current thinking and future direction





