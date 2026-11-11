Poway pulls off another overtime win, advances to CIF field hockey final

Senior Audrey Hansen scores for a 1-0 overtime win to propel Poway to its second CIF San Diego Section title game appearance in three years.

Poway’s Audrey Hansen celebrates after a goal against Mt. Carmel during the CIF San Diego Section Division 1 semifinals at Mt. Carmel High School on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026 in San Diego, California.

The last two CIF San Diego Section Division 1 field hockey champions, Poway and Mt. Carmel, faced off in the semifinals for a spot in this year’s Division 1 final Tuesday evening at Sundevil Stadium. With 6:15 left in the first 10-minute overtime, Poway’s Audrey Hansen broke a scoreless tie to help Titans take a 1-0 lead.

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Tuesday marked the second straight playoff game Poway needed extra time after taking down Clairemont, 2-1, in double overtime Friday.

“I think it’s all about knowing your teammates, knowing how they play, knowing where they’re going to pass or move the ball, and then being there for them so that you can finish it,” Hansen said as teammate Adalee Carson was in the area of the goal. Three minutes later, Titans goalkeeper Rochelle Ruiz recorded a save off a penalty stroke by Karessa Reyes to help eighth-seeded Poway preserve the 1-0 win over No. 5 Mt. Carmel.

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“That was the game-changer,” Poway coach Llewellyn Soine said. “She pulled it off, and against Clairemont, we had a stroke called against us. I strangely wasn’t even worried. And then she saved that one.

This one, I was stressed a little bit, especially when I saw who was walking up to the stroke, and I went, ‘Oh my gosh, here we go! ’ But I’ve got full confidence in . ”Said Mt Carmel coach Amy Vincent: “They’re going to want it more, and we have to want it more than they do. ”“The thing I did say to them was move into space early and make the ball run,” Soine said.

“Let that little white thing just keep running, because that little white ball doesn’t have a set of lungs, so it’s not going to get tired. ” Poway’s Dylan-Marie Nicholas and Mt. Carmel’s Isabella Vallejo battle for control of the ball during the CIF San Diego Section Division 1 semifinals at Mt. Carmel High School on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026 in San Diego, California.

As the game progressed, the Titans started to gain momentum, recording all eight of their corners in the second half and overtime. Mt. Carmel, which won last year’s section title in a sudden-death penalty shootout, had its chances with two corners in the game’s first three minutes, but could not convert.

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Despite giving up the game-winning goal, 2025 All-CIF First Team goalkeeper Aashi Gauba kept Poway in check, recording saves in every period but the first. Poway returns to the Division 1 title game for the second time in three years, which it won in 2024. The Titans will face No. 2 San Marcos, which beat third-seeded San Dieguito Academy on Tuesday. The final will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at La Jolla High School.