Poway High School Teacher Placed on Administrative Leave Over Alleged Misconduct

A teacher at Poway High School has been placed on administrative leave following allegations of inappropriate behavior on campus. The district notified parents via letter, reported the incident to law enforcement, and launched an investigation while emphasizing student safety. Several parents expressed concern but declined to speak on camera.

NBC 7 San Diego talked with several parents who heard about those allegations, but they declined to go on camera. NBC 7’s Jeanette Quezada attended a school board meeting and has more on how parents are feeling.

A Poway High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave due to allegations of inappropriate behavior on campus. NBC 7 San Diego talked with several parents who heard about those allegations, but they declined to go on camera. District officials also didn’t want to talk on camera, but they shared with us the letter that was sent out to parents. The safety and security of our students and staff are a top priority at PHS.

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As such, we wanted to make you aware of a situation at our school. We have recently placed a teacher on administrative leave due to allegations of inappropriate behavior on campus. When these allegations were brought to our attention, we immediately reported them to law enforcement and are currently working in conjunction with them to investigate. Due to the ongoing investigation and personnel issues, we are limited in the information we can share.

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However, please know we take these concerns seriously and are committed to providing a safe and comfortable learning environment for your children. I want to thank the students who came forward to report the incident and remind all students to say something if they see something. Investigators said the alleged misconduct happened during the 2026-2027 school year.