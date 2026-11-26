Dubai businessman Idris Mohammed submits new bid for Poundland as administrators AlixPartners take over. 11,000 staff face uncertainty after failed sales process.

Poundland staff are seeking a reprieve as Dubai-based businessman Idris Mohammed has announced plans to submit a new offer to acquire the struggling retailer out of administration. Mohammed, the owner of Premier Quality Foods, confirmed he is actively working on a fresh bid following the company's collapse into insolvency after failing to secure a deal before yesterday's deadline.

Core Details of Mohammed's Rescue Plan

Mohammed stated that he has completed considerable work on a six-month plan designed to stabilize the business and return it to sustainable profitability. His strategy involves a comparative analysis of product pricing, noting that he has compared the prices Poundland pays for branded goods against the rates his own company pays for identical items. This approach aims to leverage his existing supply chain advantages to improve the retailer's financial health.

Also read Poundland Enters Administration With 12,000 Jobs at Risk

The proposed restructuring plan also targets operational inefficiencies that have plagued the discount chain. Mohammed identified specific opportunities to reduce stock losses in stores where these issues were most prevalent. Additionally, the plan includes measures to optimize staffing levels around trading hours and to significantly cut distribution and head-office costs, providing him with confidence that a viable path to recovery exists.

Competing Bids and Stakeholder Reactions

While Mohammed prepares his bid, original co-founder Steve Smith told the BBC that there are still serious buyers with proven funds seeking to save thousands of jobs. Smith claimed that multiple interested parties are bidding against each other and believe in the potential of Poundland and its workforce. He insisted that a rescue is still possible before Christmas, despite the administration announcement which left many employees feeling numb and distressed.

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However, the emotional toll on the 11,000 staff members is evident across the 600 stores. Ben Smith, a shop manager in Poole, Dorlet, expressed his worry for his team of 20 employees, admitting he feels numb after months of uncertainty. Meanwhile, Jack Dukes, an IT worker at the head office, reported that staff were called into meetings to discuss the unfolding crisis, with many fearing that all jobs are now under immediate threat.

Background and Failed Previous Sales Attempts

Poundland entered administration after being acquired by US investment firm Gordon Brothers for £1 early last year. Gordon Brothers had previously warned that the company required a radical restructure to avoid collapsing into insolvency, which they said was imminent by August 2025. The subsequent overhaul included the closure of more than 100 shops, and a sale process was launched in September as the company remained challenged and vulnerable.

Previous negotiations involved several major retailers and investors. Gordon Brothers rejected a solvent takeover offer from Irish real estate firm Martin Property Group before opening the process to others. Talks were held with Tesco regarding the purchase of up to 150 stores, while Fortress, owner of Poundstretcher, expressed interest in acquiring as many as 250 locations. Other chains such as Iceland, Lidl, and B&M were also considered potential buyers for parts of the business.

Next Steps and Administrative Oversight

The Government has stated that ministers are actively working to secure jobs at the company, insisting their sleeves are rolled up to find a solution. Despite these efforts, administrators from corporate advisory firm AlixPartners will now take over the sale process completely. They have indicated they will pursue all available options to salvage value for creditors.

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AlixPartners plans to sell the business and its assets, which include the physical store network, the Poundland brand, and related intellectual property. The failure of earlier talks to identify a viable solvent solution for Poundland as a whole means the focus is now on breaking up or restructuring the assets under the new administration. Idris Mohammed's new bid represents the latest attempt to unify the company before it is dismantled.