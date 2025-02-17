Pound Sterling Holds Steady Amid UK Employment Data Expectations

The Pound Sterling trades sideways against major peers as investors await UK employment data. BoE Governor Bailey sees some softness in the labor market while Fed's Logan emphasizes caution on rate cuts.

The Pound Sterling ( GBP ) remained relatively stable against its major counterparts at the start of the week as investors adopted a cautious stance in anticipation of key United Kingdom (UK) employment data scheduled for release on Tuesday.

The upcoming data, covering the three-month period ending December, will be closely scrutinized by market participants to gauge the impact of Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves's announcement to increase employers' contributions to National Insurance (NI) from 14% to 15%. This hike, implemented as part of the Autumn Budget, has been met with unease by several business owners, leading to a noticeable slowdown in hiring activity within the private sector. The UK economy added only 35,000 new workers in the three months ending November, a stark contrast to the 173,000 additions recorded during the August-October period. Adding to the cautious sentiment, Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey expressed in an interview that he anticipates some softening within the labor market and remains confident in the ongoing disinflation trend. He indicated that the current economic circumstances do not strongly support the view that inflation will persist at elevated levels. Market participants will also be closely watching the UK's Average Earnings data, a crucial indicator of wage growth that has significantly contributed to high inflation within the service sector. Projections suggest a robust acceleration in Average Earnings, both including and excluding bonuses, to 5.9% compared to the previous reading of 5.6%. A surge in wage growth could amplify concerns about persistent inflationary pressures. The BoE, in its February monetary policy statement, acknowledged that inflationary pressures could intensify before gradually declining towards the 2% target due to rising energy prices. Therefore, the combination of potential soft employment conditions and elevated inflation expectations stemming from robust wage growth could mitigate the risk of stagflation. Later this week, investors will also focus on the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Retail Sales data for January, due for release on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.Meanwhile, the Pound Sterling showed a slight upward trend against the US Dollar (USD), reaching near 1.2600 in Monday's European session. The GBP/USD pair exhibited a sideways movement while the US Dollar Index (DXY) struggled to maintain support above 106.70, marking a two-month low. The US Dollar weakened due to an improvement in overall market sentiment. The delay in President Donald Trump's implementation of retaliatory tariffs, now unlikely before April 1, contributed to a more favorable outlook for riskier assets last week. This eased fears of an imminent global trade war, as investors had anticipated President Trump's announcement of reciprocal levies on Thursday.Despite the recent positive market sentiment, US economic indicators for January, including the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI), exceeded expectations, indicating persisting inflationary pressures. Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Lorie Logan emphasized the need for continued caution regarding interest rate adjustments, stating that the central bank should closely monitor incoming data over the coming months. Logan also highlighted the Fed's vigilance towards geopolitical developments and President Trump's economic policies. Technical analysis suggests that the Pound Sterling is attempting to break above a crucial resistance level of 1.2620, representing the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement. The near-term outlook for the GBP/USD pair remains bullish as it holds above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at around 1.2500. Moreover, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) advanced above 60.00, indicating a positive momentum. Sustained RSI (14) above this level would further solidify the upward trend. Conversely, the February 3 low of 1.2250 will serve as a key support zone for the pair. On the upside, the 50% Fibonacci retracement at 1.2767 will act as a significant resistance level





FXStreetNews / 🏆 14. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pound Sterling GBP UK Employment Data Bank Of England Boe Federal Reserve Fed Interest Rates Inflation Economic Outlook Market Sentiment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pound Sterling Steady as UK Wage Growth AcceleratesThe Pound Sterling remains steady against its major peers after UK labor market data showed wage growth accelerated. Average Earnings Excluding Bonus rose at a robust pace of 5.6%. Meanwhile, labor growth remained significantly weak, with a fresh addition of 35K workers against the former reading of 173K. Traders see the Fed keeping interest rates steady in the next two policy meetings.

Read more »

Pound Sterling Holds Gains Ahead of US CPI DataThe Pound Sterling remains strong against the US Dollar ahead of the release of January's US Consumer Price Index data. Investors are closely watching the data for clues on the Federal Reserve's future interest rate decisions. Meanwhile, the outlook for the British economy remains uncertain, with Bank of England member Catherine Mann expressing concerns about weakening demand.

Read more »

Pound Sterling recovers as UK Starmer prioritize growth and better trade relations with USThe Pound Sterling (GBP) bounces back against its major peers, except the US Dollar (USD), in Tuesday's European session.

Read more »

Pound Sterling dives against USD as US President Trump begins global trade warThe Pound Sterling (GBP) trades significantly lower to near 1.2250 against the US Dollar (USD) in Monday’s European session.

Read more »

Bitcoin Holds Steady Amid Trade War VolatilityBitcoin weathered a storm of volatility and liquidations triggered by Donald Trump's imposition of trade tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China. The cryptocurrency showcased resilience by maintaining crucial support levels, suggesting potential for a renewed bullish trend.

Read more »

Pound Sterling Recovers Despite Trade War ConcernsThe Pound Sterling (GBP) strengthens against the US Dollar (USD) despite investor caution over US President Trump's tariff threats. BoE members highlight strong wage growth as a reason for a cautious approach to interest rate cuts. Markets await speeches from BoE Governor Bailey and Fed Chair Powell for further clues on monetary policy.

Read more »