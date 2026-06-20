Poudre School District cuts 182 jobs; parents wonder it means for their kids

District officials say some cuts reflect unfilled vacancies — but parents say fewer educators mean kids pay the price.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Poudre School District is eliminating 182 educator positions heading into the next school year, citing budget issues as the driving force behind the cuts.

The move comes after months of conversations about declining enrollment, forcing Poudre School District to consider how its budget could reshape schools across the district. ▶️ WATCH: Poudre schools cut 182 positions Poudre School District eliminates 182 educator positions PSD is projected to have 654 fewer students in its schools next year, citing fewer school-aged children in the area due to declining birth rates and fewer younger families moving into the area due to housing costs.

Denver7 was there as parents brought their concerns to the district’s first community meeting back in April, raising questions about programs, staffing and how changes could impact their kids.

"I think a large part of what makes up a school is the community of teachers and people who work there," one parent told district leaders during that meeting. That community is now shrinking. The reductions include the non-renewal of 110 teaching positions and the elimination of 72 classified positions at the end of the 2025-2026 school year.

Building and department leaders handle staffing and budget decisions at each site, tailoring them to meet the unique needs of specific schools and departments, according to the district. District officials told Denver7 not all the reductions are layoffs.

"In some cases, positions vacated by retiring or resigning staff were not backfilled. These numbers are still being finalized as the district transitions between fiscal years, so totals may shift," a district spokesperson said. The changes also include pay raises. A total of $5.4 million was allocated to compensation for the 2026-2027 school year.

Licensed and classified staff will receive a 1.81% increase, while administrative and professional staff will receive a 1.62% increase. The raises were determined through the district's negotiations process with its three employee associations — the Poudre Education Association , the Association of Classified Employees , and the Poudre Association of School Executives — which concluded in late May, according to the district.

“Actual increases vary by individual, as a portion of the funding goes toward market adjustments and increases also depend on an employee's placement on the salary schedule,” the district said in a statement. Meanwhile, the Poudre Education Association questioned raises for senior leaders while cuts continue across the board.

“As employees continue to navigate increasing workloads, staffing challenges, and ongoing affordability issues in Northern Colorado, the decision to increase compensation for senior leaders — many of whom already receive total compensation packages approaching or exceeding $300,000 annually — is difficult of reconcile with the financial realities facing the broader district workforce,” the group said in a statement. Parents say the losses will be felt throughout the school community.

Tony Morales, a parent, said the burden of fewer staff will fall on those who remain.

"When faculty is not there, then the others have to pick up the slack," Morales said. "I immediately think of the kids," Breanna Morales said. She also stressed the long-term consequences of reducing the educator workforce.

"If we want future leaders, future teachers, future doctors around, I mean, we need teachers," Breanna said. This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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