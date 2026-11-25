As has been the case in all but one game so far this season, Nebraska women's basketball had no problem posting a ridiculous final margin. The No. 23 Huskers do

As has been the case in all but one game so far this season, Nebraska women's basketball had no problem posting a ridiculous final margin.

The No. 23 Huskers dominated the Kansas City Roos 100-56. That keeps the Big Red undefeated at 7-0, while the visitors from the Summit League fall to 3-5. After playing just four games over the last two seasons, the 2024 Big Ten Freshman of the Year has been back to her old form this year. On Tuesday, she took it to a new level, posting a career-high 28 points.

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That scoring came on 10 made baskets, including four three-pointers. Potts added eight rebounds and four steals, not committing a single turnover. She did all of her work in only 21 minutes. After Kansas City got the scoring started in the opening minute, Potts hit a jumper to open a 7-2 run for the Huskers.

Yes, all seven of those points for NU came from Potts. The Roos got a three-pointer midway through the first period, tying the game at 8-8. Potts then posted five straight points to jump-start an 18-2 run for Nebraska to close out the quarter. Potts had 12 points in the opening frame, and Nebraska led by 16.

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Kansas City never got closer than 14 points the rest of the way. The Huskers shot 52.2% for the game, including 13-of-26 on three-pointers. The Roos made 37.9% of their shots, making 7-of-21 from beyond the arc. Eleven different Huskers scored in the game, including four in double figures.

Besides Potts, Amiah Hargrove , Britt Prince , and Ava Miles all reached double-digit scoring. Maddi Stewart came off the bench to dish out an impressive eight assists. Of Nebraska's 36 makes in the game, 25 came on assists. Nebraska gets a week off for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The Huskers return to action on Tuesday, Dec. 1, hosting the Omaha Mavericks. Tip-off from Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 7 p.m. CT on B1G+. The Huskers then get their first taste of Big Ten Conference play, going to rival Iowa on Saturday, Dec. 5. That contest will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association.

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Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.