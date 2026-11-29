Travel impacts also possible across parts of Rockies and Plains Saturday night.

High wind warnings in the Rockies, Plains A storm system sweeping across the center of the country Saturday afternoon could impact travel across portions of the Rockies and Plains.

The system is bringing heavy mountain snow and gusty winds to parts of the central Rockies Saturday afternoon, with winter weather alerts in effect across parts of Wyoming and Colorado. Travel through some mountain passes could be affected in the region. The system is bringing strong winds that are slamming parts of Wyoming and Colorado, including the Denver metro area. A high wind warning remains in effect for Denver until 5 p.m. MT.

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Wind gusts at Denver International Airport were gusting over 40 mph on Saturday afternoon, with 50 to 60 mph wind gusts possible over the next few hours. The strongest winds will impact areas under a high wind warning with gusts up to 60 mph possible, from eastern Colorado to the Texas Panhandle. The peak winds occur across the central and southern Plains Saturday evening through early Sunday morning.