A restless weather system brewing over the northern Bahamas is gearing up for a weekend run up the Atlantic seaboard, threatening millions of people from Florida to Canada with howling winds, coastal flooding, and soaking rain. If the storm organizes enough to earn a name, it will become Kyle.

A restless weather system brewing over the northern Bahamas is gearing up for a weekend run up the Atlantic seaboard, threatening millions of people from Florida to Canada with howling winds, coastal flooding, and soaking rain.

If the storm organizes enough to earn a name, it will become Kyle. Early Friday, the system sat just east of central Florida’s coast after AccuWeather meteorologists spent days tracking it and raised its development risk to high on Wednesday. Forecasters expect the storm to curve roughly parallel to the U.S. coastline, though steering winds and the jutting shapes of the shoreline could easily pull it ashore.

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North Carolina faces a potential landfall on Sunday, followed by Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and Nova Scotia by Monday night or Tuesday. Weather models also show a second storm center could spin up, a wild card that would scramble the track, wind, and rain patterns across the Northeast late this weekend.gave the system a 1 on its RealImpact Scale for Hurricanes, a rating that weighs rainfall, flooding, storm surge, and economic damage right alongside wind speed.

There is still an escape hatch: if the storm stays out at sea or hooks eastward this weekend, coastal communities from North Carolina to New England would see far milder impacts. In the Southeast, the worst weather will stay tight to the storm’s core and to its east this weekend, though outer bands will still bring rain and gusty winds inland.

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Gusts of 40 to 60 mph are set to sweep the South Carolina coast and push into central North Carolina, southeastern Virginia, and the shorelines of Delmarva and New Jersey. On the North Carolina Outer Banks, winds could whip up to 60 to 80 mph. As the storm hits the gas later this weekend, it will likely lose its tropical characteristics, yet it will still throw wind and rain deeper north and northwest.

Long Island and southeastern New England can expect 40 to 60 mph gusts from Sunday into Monday, with similar winds hitting Nova Scotia and Newfoundland early next week. Cape Cod, Nantucket, and Martha’s Vineyard are in line for 60 to 80 mph gusts, and isolated blasts could hit 90 mph. Because the storm won’t linger in one spot, rainfall totals should stay somewhat in check.

Most areas from northeastern Florida to southeastern New England and parts of southeastern Canada will see 1 to 4 inches of rain between Friday and Monday. Eastern North Carolina, especially the Outer Banks, is the exception, with 4 to 8 inches expected and isolated pockets potentially getting drenched with up to 20 inches.

The rain will clear out of Florida on Saturday, soak eastern Georgia and the Carolinas through Sunday, hit the coastal mid-Atlantic from Sunday into early Monday, and race through New England and Atlantic Canada in a brisk 12- to 18-hour burst from Sunday night to Monday afternoon. Along the shore, a storm surge of 1 to 3 feet is on tap for much of the Atlantic coast, with localized surges climbing to 5 feet.

The storm’s quick pace should restrict coastal flooding in the mid-Atlantic and New England to just one or two high tides, though a slower crawl down south could cause bigger headaches. Nowhere is the coast more vulnerable than the North Carolina Outer Banks, which have already taken a beating this fall.

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“The brewing tropical wind and rainstorm could cause significant coastal impacts along the North Carolina and mid-Atlantic coastline,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alan Reppert said. “Portions of the North Carolina Outer Banks have sustained significant coastal flooding and beach erosion this season. Additional impacts, especially to North Carolina Highway 12 on Hatteras Island, could lead to road closures.

” A 1,600-foot stretch of Highway 12 near the Pea Island Visitor Center—washed out twice during storms in September and October and still closed as of Oct. 21—remains fragile despite rows of protective sandbags. If the storm’s center passes nearby, fierce winds could tear further into the battered dunes and coastal roads. Farther south, Florida is already dealing with a waterlogged mess that this system could easily make worse.

Torrential downpours have overwhelmed storm drains across the Florida Peninsula and the Florida Keys, flooding neighborhoods and forcing schools to shut down. Nearly 10 inches of rain dumped on the Fort Lauderdale area in under 24 hours at midweek, and multiple spots in southern and eastern Florida have racked up 10 to 18 inches this week alone.

That deluge has already pushed the St. Johns River near Cocoa, Florida, to record flood levels, with water forecast to climb even higher there and downstream through central Florida.