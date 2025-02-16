Potential Trades: Three Stars the Rockets Could Target This Offseason

The Houston Rockets are on the rise, and they could be looking to add some star power this offseason. With a young core and a lot of draft capital, the Rockets could be in a position to make a big splash in free agency or trades. This article looks at three stars the Rockets could target this offseason.

The Houston Rockets have established their priorities for the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season, but it's never too early to contemplate players who might be on their radar this offseason. Houston will face some pivotal decisions regarding free agency and trades. However, in the trade market, the Rockets could potentially maximize their value this summer.

Houston has exceeded expectations with its impressive performance, currently holding the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 34-21 record. This early success, coupled with Houston's large market, could make the Rockets an attractive destination for star players. Numerous players have been linked to the Rockets due to their abundance of young talent and a collection of first-round draft picks. While Houston has maintained its core players over the past few seasons, here are three stars the Rockets could potentially target via trade this summer:Cameron Johnson, a forward for the Brooklyn Nets, would represent a relatively modest acquisition compared to other targets on this list, but he could have a significant impact on the team. Johnson is enjoying a career year, showcasing the skills of an All-Star-caliber player. He is averaging 19.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 48.8% from the field and 41.3% from three-point range. The 6-foot-8 veteran could provide much-needed depth to the Rockets and would likely secure a starting position in Ime Udoka's rotation. He would seamlessly fit into a role and contribute positively to the locker room atmosphere for such a young team. Acquiring Johnson wouldn't require a substantial trade package from Houston. The Nets previously resisted trading the forward prior to this year's deadline, and while they have a high asking price, a suitable deal could be struck.Kevin Durant, a forward for the Phoenix Suns, might surprisingly be the most realistic target for the Rockets this offseason. Rumors linking Durant to Houston have been circulating for months. In November, Durant was even identified as one of Houston's 'dream' targets. The likelihood of the Slim Reaper joining the Rockets is growing due to several factors. The first is the current state of the Phoenix Suns. Despite their star power, the Suns are struggling with a 26-28 record and a lack of improvement. Tensions escalated after their near-move of Durant in early February. The Rockets' recent success as an ascending team could perfectly align with Durant's desire for a championship contender, making Houston an attractive option. While acquiring Durant would require a significant trade package from Houston, and considering Phoenix's overspending on the second apron, it wouldn't be an easy transaction. However, with the rising salary cap, it's conceivable for the Rockets, who possess ample assets and draft picks, to make a compelling offer for a player of Durant's caliber.Giannis Antetokounmpo, a forward for the Milwaukee Bucks, represents the ultimate prize for any Rockets fan. Antetokounmpo possesses the transcendent talent that could undoubtedly propel Houston to the top, even amidst their already impressive roster. As the Bucks continue to fall short of championship aspirations, holding the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, speculation surrounding Milwaukee selling their star player at his peak is intensifying. This chatter reached its peak in November when the Bucks started the season with a disappointing 11-9 record, prompting other teams to closely monitor Antetokounmpo's situation. If Milwaukee fails to make a significant playoff run, expect trade rumors to resurface. Like Durant, the Rockets are a prime destination for Antetokounmpo due to their current success as a rising team and their ability to offer a lucrative trade package. The key difference is that Antetokounmpo is arguably even better and still in his prime at 30 years old (Durant is 36), which means the Rockets' trade proposal would need to be even more substantial. Of course, for a player like the Greek Freak, the rewards would be worth the investment





