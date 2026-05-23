Business news (NBA) report discusses the possible addition of New Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Saddiq Bey as a scoring guard or wing to help Indiana Pacers' offense in the upcoming season. It highlights Saddiq Bey's strong season and versatility, making him a valuable player to consider.

Dec 20, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Saddiq Bey (41) dribbles against Indiana Pacers guard/forward Andrew Nembhard (2) during the first half at Smoothie King Center.

Jan 16, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard/forward Aaron Nesmith (23) shoots the ball while New Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Saddiq Bey (41) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Jan 16, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Saddiq Bey (41) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers center Jay Huff (32) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Mar 26, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) dribbles defended by New Orleans Pelicans guard Saddiq Bey (41) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena.





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Indiana Pacers Saddiq Bey Sleeper Pick Scoring Guard Wing Addition Depth Versatility NBA Finals Season Performance

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