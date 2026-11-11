Potential ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Reunion? Lucy Hale Says Cast Is “Willing and Would Want to” Reprise Roles

Hale starred alongside Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario, Shay Mitchell and Sasha Pieterse for seven seasons, from 2010 to 2017.

Pretty Little Liars“I don’t think it would take much,” she replied.

“I think everyone is willing and would want to. I think it’s just a matter of schedule and getting the right script. I think the script has to be right, the storyline has to be right. ”The actress continued, “And where is Aria?

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What’s Aria doing? Especially all the girls that came out of Rosewood, I feel like they’re not ever able to escape it. So, I feel like they somehow maybe left town but found their way back. ”follows four friends — Aria, Spencer Hastings , Hanna Marin and Emily Fields — who work together against an anonymous foe who threatens to reveal their darkest secrets, while also investigating the disappearance of their best friend, Alison DiLaurentis .

Keegan Allen, Tyler Blackburn and Janel Parrish also starred. Hale also predicted where Aria and Ezra would be in a potential revival after their characters ended up together and got married in the show’s.

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“I do believe Aria and Ezra are still together. I believe they have kids. I believe Aria has written some books,” she said. As for Harding, he hopes a reunion sees everyone “in a place that is kind of what they wanted but maybe not quite, and then something brings them all back together.

” Hale suggested, “Like, a tragedy brings them all back to Rosewood or something. There’s gotta be a new version of ‘A’ as well. ”‘Dancing With the Stars’ Grammy Night Attracts Star-Studded Performances as a Frontrunner Is Eliminated: See the Scores, Who Went Home