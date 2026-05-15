Potential Long Island Rail Road Shutdown: Employees Urged to Work from Home; Unions Maintain Strongarm Tactics?

The Long Island Rail Road, North America's largest commuter rail system, is potentially facing a shutdown as unionized workers and the agency negotiating a new contract failed to reach an agreement before the deadline. The railroad, with its busiest commuter railroad in North America, carrying about 250,000 customers each weekday, has been negotiating for months, receiving help from the administration of President Donald Trump. The strike would cause major disruptions in daily commutes and may result in commuters working from home.

The Long Island Rail Road , North America's largest commuter rail system, is potentially facing a shutdown after unionized workers and the agency negotiating the new contract failed to reach an agreement before the deadline.

The railroad has been negotiating for months and received help from President Donald Trump's administration. LIRR workers last went on strike in 1994, and the strike would threaten to disrupt daily commutes for about 250,000 people. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced free shuttles and urged essential workers and telecommuters to use them. If the strike happens, employees are expected to work from home if possible.

The unions representing LIRR workers have expressed affordability concerns but dismissed claims of a close settlement. Potential disruptions and the need for alternative commuting during a potential strike are major topics





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Railroads Negotiations Strikes Long Island Rail Road Shutdown Strike Negotiations Disruptions Free Shuttles Affordability Concerns Union Strongarm Tactics North America's Largest Payer Over 7 000 Workers Commute Alternate Commuting Daily Commutes President Donald Trump's Administration

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