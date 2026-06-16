Potential Iran Peace Deal Could Spark Rapid Recovery for Middle East Tourism, Experts Say

A tentative peace agreement between Iran and the US, announced by Donald Trump, includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz and lifting the US naval blockade. If the deal holds, travel experts predict a quick rebound for tourism in the Middle East, with airlines and hotels offering deals to attract visitors back to places like Dubai. However, UK Foreign Office advice against all but essential travel to the UAE remains, and insurance coverage issues persist until official guidance changes.

Travel to the Middle East and journeys passing through the region have been marked by significant uncertainty since the current conflict between Iran and the United States and Israel erupted in February.

The war's impact extended well beyond the Gulf, disrupting tourism across the area. A key factor was the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which created chaos for jet fuel supplies and caused prices to soar.

However, on Sunday, former President Donald Trump announced that a peace deal with Iran was complete and promised to 'Let the oil flow!

' He stated that he had authorized the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz and approved the immediate removal of the United States naval blockade. With potential peace and the resumption of oil movement in the region now seeming possible, the implications for holidays and travel are being closely examined.

Paul Charles, CEO of travel consultancy The PC Agency, told the Daily Mail that a swift recovery for tourism in the Middle East, including popular destinations like Dubai, could occur if peace holds. Since the Iran war began in February, travel to the region and the supply and cost of jet fuel have been unpredictable. The travel expert predicts that once the agreement is signed, airlines and hotels will roll out a wave of marketing offers to entice visitors back.

Charles believes that if peace endures, the conflict could be resolved before the region's next peak tourism season from September to December. Pilot and aviation expert Captain Emma Henderson MBE agreed that holidays to the Middle East could resume if the latest development proves stable, calling it 'definitely good news for the aviation and travel industry.

' She noted that Dubai and the surrounding region will be eager to reopen to tourists as soon as possible. When the conflict started, Dubai International Airport shut down and thousands of flights to and via the Middle East were grounded. Many British travelers found themselves stranded in Dubai after the UAE city became a target for drone strikes. Tourists caught in the military action shared videos of drones and debris hitting luxury hotels.

Airports, including Dubai International, temporarily closed, and the UK Foreign Office advised against all but essential travel to the United Arab Emirates, a warning that remains in effect. Henderson predicted that confidence in the region will return once the UK government lifts its restrictions.

However, she cautioned that changing the Foreign Office advice may take time because authorities will want to be certain the conflict is truly over before altering their guidance, given the responsibility involved in deeming a destination safe. She also advised travelers to check with their insurance companies to ensure coverage before booking a trip.

Sarah Rodrigues, a travel expert with Avanti Travel Insurance, warned that tourists will not be protected by their travel insurance while the current Foreign Office advice stands. For now, she recommends waiting for further updates before making travel plans or booking holidays. Tim Riley, managing director of True Traveller and chairman of the UK Travel Insurance Association, described the potential peace agreement as 'undoubtedly encouraging' but urged caution.

He said that if the agreement is signed and holds, it could be transformative not only for holidays to the UAE but for travel across the wider Middle East. Holidaymakers can expect a surge in attractive deals as confidence returns to the market. Air travel would also likely receive a huge boost, something Henderson said is much needed after a turbulent first half of the year that forced airlines to cope with volatile fuel supplies





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