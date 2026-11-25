The U.S. Army detonated about five tons of unstable lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown on Nov. 25, 2026, prompting FEMA to urge residents within 20 miles to shelter in place and health experts to warn about lead exposure risks.

The U.S. Army detonated about five tons of lead azide, a toxic bomb-making chemical, in a controlled explosion at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa, on Nov. 25, 2026, at approximately 9 a.m. CT.

Officials said the mission was necessary because the substances were unstable and liable to explode if tampered with. The Army blew up 68 barrels of the degraded chemical. The Federal Emergency Management Agency warned that residents within 20 miles should continue to shelter in place to avoid inhaling lead dust. FEMA said residents should follow EPA safety guidance until given the all clear by officials.

Also read NASA Monitors Lead Azide Detonation at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant

The Environmental Protection Agency said before the blast that it had been on the ground in Iowa before the controlled detonation, would be there during the detonation, and would be there for as long as necessary after detonation to ensure communities are safe. The agency predicted a brief increase in lead in the air above Middletown. Officials in Iowa and Missouri warned of potential exposure to health problems, especially nervous system effects.

Experts Warn Of Lingering Lead Impact

The EPA reported no levels of lead in the air 30 minutes after the detonation, but experts noted that just because the blast is over does not mean there is no lingering impact. Dr. Stephanie Widmer, a New York City emergency medicine physician, medical toxicologist and Fox News medical contributor, confirmed that lead being dispersed into the air is not a small deal. Lead has no beneficial role in human physiology, she said.

In fact, lead in the human body can really mess with biology. Widmer warned that detonating a tremendous amount of the toxic metal raises the risk of dangerous exposure. If there is an enormous amount that is going to be contaminating the food supply, the water, the air that people are breathing in, this is very concerning, she said.

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Widmer suggested that Americans near the detonation site should continue to listen to guidance to shelter in place, keep windows closed, and turn on ventilation or air purifying systems. Lead is dangerous for humans, but we do not know how much, or if any, lead they are being exposed to, she said. It could be none. It could a ton.

Lead inhalation is one of the most efficient ways that lead can be dispersed into the human body, Widmer said. She added that even if it is not inhaled, it can be dispersed into the soil. It can stay in soil, it could stay in water, the doctor said. The very concerning thing is that lead can have negative effects.

Cumulative Lead Exposure Risks For Children

Dr. Bernard Weigel, MD from the Illinois Poison Center, told FOX LOCAL that the important thing to understand is that a small, one-time exposure would not typically cause immediate symptoms. Most people with elevated blood lead levels have no noticeable symptoms at all. The primary concern is the cumulative effect of lead exposure over time, particularly in young children, whose developing brains are especially vulnerable. There is no known safe level of lead exposure.

Children under 6 years old are the most susceptible, as lead poisoning can severely impact development of their bodies and brains. When lead is consumed, it can be stored in the bones, which can disrupt skeletal development, according to the American Lung Association. This can impact calcium absorption.

Additionally, lead that has accumulated in bones can be released during pregnancy and breast-feeding, passing the chemical to the developing child. The American Academy of Pediatrics states that children with as low as 3.5 micrograms per deciliter of lead in their blood can show signs of a decrease in their cognition. They also stress that any elevation detected in the blood should be evaluated as a concern as there are no safe levels.

Lead exposure in children can lead to brain and nervous system damage, learning and behavior problems, as well as hearing and speech issues. These effects can sometimes lead to a lower IQ, decreased attention span, and lower academic performance. Pregnant women are also at higher risk when exposed to lead. Lead exposure during pregnancy or breastfeeding can impact the baby and pregnant woman by causing the baby to be born too early or too small.

Lead Threat To Iowa Food Supply

It can also harm a developing fetus and increases the mother risk of miscarriage, stillbirth, or infertility. According to the World Health Organization, lead exposure was attributed to over 3.5 million deaths around the world in 2023. These deaths primarily occurred due to cardiovascular impacts. The Iowa Farm Bureau says Iowa leads the nation in producing corn, pigs, eggs, ethanol and biodiesel, commodities that end up in everyday household products.

The state also ranks No. 2 in soybean production and cover crops. Farmer Doug Seyb spoke with PBS about his concern that the detonation could impact his nearby farm, including his cows out at pasture and local ponds that fill the farm water tank. The public fears that lead could eventually enter the food supply through crops grown in contaminated soil and livestock raised on that soil.

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Steps To Protect Family From Lead

If you are concerned about potential lead exposure from the Iowa detonation, here are some things that you can do to protect yourself and your family. It is safe to keep residential furnaces going, but it is important to switch these to recirculate indoor air temporarily. Follow official updates from the Army website as well as local news sources for the most relevant and topical updates regarding the plume and risks.

Once the airborne lead exposure risk has been determined to be over, you should clean any potentially impacted surfaces. It is important that you clean by wetting the surfaces. Do not dry sweep things, as this could distribute particles. It is a good idea to wash your vehicle and replace the cabin air filter.

If you must go outside, immediately bathe or shower to avoid tracking any lead throughout your home, especially in bed. Ensure that you also wash your hair. Contact a professional if you have questions or concerns about lead exposure. The Illinois EPA recommends that schools and child care facilities take extra precautions.

Some recommendations include rescheduling recess, physical education, playground activities, field trips, and any non-essential outdoor activities. School buses and other vehicles traveling through impacted areas should keep windows closed and use air recirculation. Coordinate with local emergency departments and public health officials to adjust operations accordingly. Carefully wet clean outdoor surfaces, including playgrounds, once the U.S. Army determines the exposure period has passed.

Communicate effectively and openly with family and staff about the precautions you are taking. If you believe that you or your child have been exposed to lead, the EPA notes that you can get a blood lead test. The sooner you act after a potential exposure, the better. The test can be done at a local healthcare provider office or a lab.

It will determine how much lead is in you or your child blood, which is referred to as a blood lead level. A blood lead level at or above 3.5 deciliters is considered enough to take action. Lead poisoning, or lead toxicity, according to the CDC and EPA, describes cases in which there are severe health effects because of high amounts of lead in the blood.

If blood levels hit 45 micrograms per deciliter or more, healthcare professionals may recommend treatment. The Army has stated that it will provide updated maps showing the potential path of the plume over the next 24 hours. The map will be updated six hours in advance of the detonation and every hour afterward until the detonation. After the detonation, the Army will send out its final estimate of how far the impacts of the lead plume will go.

The Army has stated that it will be testing soil, water, and air near the site before and after the detonation, so appropriate action can be taken where lead is deposited.