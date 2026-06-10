Potential Dark Horses in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

TRT World highlights five teams that are expected to spring major surprises in the 2026 World Cup, including Türkiye, Norway, Iran, Algeria, and Japan.

As the FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 11 across North America, TRT World spotlights the dark horse teams poised to spring major surprises .

These five teams are expected to spring a surprise and upset the major contenders in the 2026 World Cup. Every World Cup produces at least one or two teams that arrive outside the circle of favourites and leave with the tournament's biggest story.

For example, in the last four World Cups and earlier editions, lesser-known or underestimated teams unexpectedly defeated favourites to progress, causing major upsets. In the 2022 World Cup, Türkiye and Algeria reached the knockout stage, becoming the first African team to do so. With the field expanded to 48 teams and an additional knockout round, analysts suggest the structure could enable well-organised teams to progress further in the tournament.

However, when discussing potential dark horses, a few more things aside from the quality of the squads need to be considered. The groups of these potential dark horses and their possible pathways in the knockout stage are as critical as the quality of their squads. Helmy says Türkiye and even Algeria could stage an upset and become this World Cup's dark horses.

Other experts, such as Tom Matson, features editor at GOAL, argue that Colombia could have a good run, while football writer Amee Ruszkai tips Switzerland and Ecuador as potential dark horses. Türkiye are one of the teams with the strongest prospect of making a deep run in the tournament. The Crescent Stars have young talents and veterans who can carry them far in the tournament. Analysts say this generation is more talented than the 2002 semi-finalists.

Their top names are Real Madrid's Arda Guler, Juventus' Kenan Yildiz, and Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu. Assuming Türkiye top their group, they will face the third-placed team of Group B, Group E, Group F, Group I, or Group J in the Round of 32. If they end up as runners-up, they will face the runners-up from Group G in the Round of 32.

The possibility of Türkiye avoiding one of the World Cup favourites in the Round of 32 is high, which could give them the chance to go far in the tournament. Norway's star players are Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Arsenal's Martin Odegaard. Iran's star players are Manchester City's Abdollah Pouran and Arsenal's Sardar Azmoun. Morocco's star players are PSG's Achraf Hakimi and Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz.

Japan's star player is Kubo, often dubbed 'Japanese Messi', a skilled winger with a unique sense of timing and exploitation of small spaces and openings. If they win their group, they will face the runners-up from Group C, and if they secure second place, they will face the winners of Group C. Although Japan are in a relatively tough group, many pundits are tipping them as one of the potential dark horses





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FIFA World Cup Dark Horse Teams Major Surprises 2026 World Cup Potential Dark Horses Türkiye Norway Iran Algeria Japan Kubo Arda Guler Kenan Yildiz Hakan Calhanoglu Erling Haaland Martin Odegaard Achraf Hakimi Brahim Diaz Abdollah Pouran Sardar Azmoun Kubo Japanese Messi

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