A modern Boy Meets World reboot could feature Paxton Booth as Cory Matthews. The proposed 2026 cast includes Lumi Pollack and Jahzir Bruno for key roles in a high school-focused narrative.

A potential 2026 reboot of the beloved sitcom Boy Meets World is being proposed with a completely fresh cast of characters. This modern iteration would diverge significantly from the original series which aired from 1993 to 2000 and the subsequent 2010s reboot titled Girl Meets World. The new concept envisions a contemporary coming-of-age story that adapts the classic dynamics for a new generation of viewers.

High School Focus For New Era

The proposed 2026 version of Boy Meets World would likely abandon the elementary school settings of the original show. Instead, the narrative would concentrate heavily on the high school experience to resonate with modern teenage audiences. This structural shift allows for a more focused exploration of adolescent challenges and social dynamics. Using younger actors in these pivotal roles could ease the transition into this new era of the franchise.

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Paxton Booth As Cory Matthews

Paxton Booth is suggested as the ideal candidate to portray Cory Matthews in this new iteration. The role of Cory Matthews serves as the foundation for the entire series. Booth has demonstrated his ability to handle the fast-paced comedic rhythms required by sitcoms. His background in Disney Channel productions like Coop and Cami Ask The World gives him a strong understanding of ensemble dynamics.

This casting choice would bring a contemporary feel to the character. It would preserve the familiar sensibilities of Cory while updating him for current standards. Booth can maintain the show's heart and humor while appealing to today's viewers. His experience allows him to carry the weight of the lead role effectively.

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Lumi Pollack As Topanga Lawrence

Lumi Pollack is recommended for the role of Topanga Lawrence. This character requires depth beyond just being the romantic partner to Cory. Topanga acts as a catalyst for Cory's personal growth throughout the series. The character evolves into an independent and intelligent woman who defines her own path.

Pollack is well-known for her role as Posey Parker in Electric Bloom. Her performance in that series highlights her skill in ensemble settings. She has also appeared in Camp Rock 3. This casting would allow for a Topanga who stands firmly for her beliefs. It creates a modern version of the character who is both grounded and confident.

Jahzir Bruno As Shawn Hunter

Jahzir Bruno is proposed to take on the role of Shawn Hunter. The original character was played by Rider Strong. Shawn is often Cory's sidekick but has a deeply compelling backstory. The character balances sarcasm and rebellion with underlying vulnerability. His home life issues add significant emotional weight to his persona.

Bruno is recognized for his role as Clyde McBride in The Really Loud House. He has also worked on darker projects such as The Witches. This range allows him to portray both the humor and the pain of Shawn Hunter. He can balance these elements to create a nuanced and relatable character for modern audiences.

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Mason Thames As Eric Matthews

Mason Thames is suggested for the role of Eric Matthews. This character represents the cooler, humorous older brother figure. Eric provides support to Cory while adding his own distinct charm. The role requires an actor who can shift between lightheartedness and seriousness.

The proposed cast aims to recreate the magic of the original series. Each actor brings specific skills that align with their character's needs. The reboot would maintain the show's legacy of highlighting relationships. It would do so with a fresh perspective and new talent. This approach ensures the franchise remains relevant in a changing media landscape.