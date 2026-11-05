Potassium Enriched Salt Switch Could Prevent 3 Million Deaths Yearly

New research from Australia and the U.S. indicates that replacing standard table salt with a potassium-enriched version could prevent up to 2.96 million cardiovascular and kidney deaths annually worldwide.

A significant global health improvement could result from a simple dietary change, according to new research conducted by scientists in Australia and the United States. The study suggests that replacing standard table salt with a lower-sodium alternative containing potassium could have massive benefits. Researchers estimated that such a switch could eventually prevent up to three million deaths globally each year from cardiovascular disease and chronic kidney disease.

Core Mechanism Of Potassium Chloride

Regularly consuming excessive amounts of sodium is a known risk factor for high blood pressure and other cardiovascular problems, including heart failure. Most people worldwide eat more sodium than recommended, yet few rush to buy low-salt versions of popular foods. A new strategy involves using potassium chloride, an edible and cookable salt that is now a regular partial substitute for table salt.

Also read Possible shooting shuts down Redwood Road in Salt Lake City

Pure potassium chloride tends to have a bitter taste, but consumers generally accept mixtures that contain only some potassium. A 2016 trial found that 80% of participants could not tell the difference or preferred a 30% potassium mix over regular salt. More than 90% of those participants preferred a 15% mix, indicating high consumer acceptance of these alternative salts.

Study Scenarios And Mortality Projections

The researchers mapped out five different scenarios to model the impact of switching to potassium-enriched salt. The smallest change involved only treating hypertension patients and allowing discretionary switching, while the largest scenario would swap out all table salt in the food supply for a 25% mix of potassium. In the most sweeping scenario, the substitution of all salt resulted in 2.96 million deaths and 10.17 million new cases of cardiovascular disease prevented annually.

Advertisement

Even in the least sweeping scenario, which focused only on hypertension treatment, roughly half a million deaths would still be prevented every year. The projected benefits are substantially greater than those anticipated from sodium reduction strategies alone. This reflects the combined effects of reduced sodium exposure and increased potassium intake on public health outcomes.

Risks For Chronic Kidney Disease Patients

These numbers are projections, and implementing such a change would likely take many years and plenty of effort. Potassium-enriched salt is not without potential risks, as some people can have too much potassium in their system. This condition, known as hyperkalemia, raises the odds for individuals with specific medical issues, namely chronic kidney disease.

People with chronic kidney disease could possibly be harmed by the widespread inclusion of these salts in the food supply. However, the researchers estimated that more than seven cardiovascular deaths could be prevented for every one death that might be caused in people with chronic kidney disease. These populations might still benefit overall from a switch, since they tend to develop cardiovascular issues too.

Future Implementation And Public Health

Regular old salt is likely to stick around on dinner tables for the foreseeable future. However, switching to potassium-enriched salt seems like an easy way to lower sodium intake and cardiovascular risk for those concerned about their health. Health groups have long called for the widespread adoption of potassium-enriched salt, citing the known risks of having too much sodium in our diet.

Advertisement

The study highlights the potential for wholesale switching of table salt to potassium-enriched salt as one of several ways to curb sodium intake. While the benefits would not be immediate, the data supports the view that this simple dietary adjustment could save millions of lives globally. This approach offers a practical solution to a widespread public health challenge related to diet and heart disease.