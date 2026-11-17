Natalia Potanina seeks £600m from Vladimir Potanin in London's High Court, challenging a Russian settlement and testing the UK as a global divorce hub.

Natalia Potanina is preparing to demand £600 million from her ex-husband, Vladimir Potanin, if her claim for a larger share of his £22 billion fortune is rejected by the London High Court. The trial, set to begin tomorrow, represents the largest divorce case in British history and serves as a critical test for England's reputation as the global capital for divorce litigation. Natalia Potanina initiated these legal proceedings in 2018, seeking a substantial financial restructuring after a 30-year marriage ended in a bitter dispute that began in Russia in 2014.

Legal Battle Over £22 Billion Fortune

The central mechanism of this dispute involves Natalia Potanina's demand for half of the value of her ex-husband's beneficial interest in shares in the Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel. She is also seeking half of all dividends paid to Vladimir Potanin since 2014, along with ownership of a luxury property known as The Autumn House, which cost approximately £111 million to acquire. Her legal team argues that under English law, needs encompass maintaining the high standard of living enjoyed during the marriage, rather than providing only basic necessities. This approach contrasts sharply with the Russian court's previous ruling, which awarded her half of the assets held directly by her former husband but excluded wealth hidden within complex corporate structures and trusts.

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Conflicting Financial Claims and Evidence

Natalia Potanina contends that the previous settlement she received in Russia amounted to less than one percent of the couple's total wealth, specifically citing a payout of £30.9 million. Her lawyers emphasize that she earned her share through decades of marriage and by serving as the primary carer for the couple's three children. In direct opposition, lawyers for Vladimir Potanin argue that his ex-wife has already received around £63 million, describing her current demands as totally out of proportion to her needs. The oligarch, who controls a vast business empire built after the collapse of the Soviet Union, was hit with UK sanctions in June 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He briefly served as Russia's deputy prime minister under Boris Yeltsin in the 1990s, adding political weight to the financial scales.

Jurisdictional Dispute and Precedent

A pivotal element of the trial is the question of jurisdiction, with Vladimir Potanin's legal team arguing that Natalia Potanina does not have sufficiently strong links to the UK for the case to be heard in London. The couple divorced in Russia in 2014, and while Natalia Potanina moved to London and became a British citizen, the defense claims her ties to her former home country were not entirely severed. The High Court initially rejected her attempt to bring a claim in the UK, with a judge warning that allowing the case to proceed would encourage divorce tourism. However, the Court of Appeal overturned that decision last September, citing a significant discrepancy between the assets she received in Russia and what she might recover under English jurisdiction.

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Impact on Global Divorce Litigation

The outcome of this trial could redefine the status of London as a hub for ultra-wealthy divorce cases, a sector that generates vast legal fees for English lawyers and substantial court costs from their clients. The previous record for a divorce settlement in the UK was £554 million, awarded to Princess Haya bint Al Hussein against Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in 2021. Natalia Potanina's potential award of £600 million would surpass this figure, marking a historic shift in financial settlements for international marriages. Kate Clark, head of family at law firm Mishcon de Reya, noted that the ability of the court to make financial orders regarding a foreign divorce has been controversial, particularly when the entirety of the marriage took place in another country.

Future Implications and Next Steps

The trial before Mr Justice MacDonald is scheduled to last 15 days, during which the court will examine the complex financial arrangements and lifestyle standards of the former couple. Observers believe this case will set a major precedent for how UK courts handle assets held through foreign entities and trusts. The proceedings will determine whether Natalia Potanina can successfully access the bulk of Vladimir Potanin's wealth, including his stake in Norilsk Nickel and its associated dividends. As the world watches, the judgment will likely influence future high-profile divorces involving international assets, potentially reshaping legal strategies for the ultra-wealthy seeking to protect or claim marital wealth in global markets.