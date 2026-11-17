The high-stakes divorce trial between Natalia and Vladimir Potanina begins in London, with Natalia demanding £600 million to maintain her lifestyle.

The High Court in London is preparing to hear the most significant divorce case in British history, as Natalia Potanina launches a legal battle against her ex-husband, Russian mining oligarch Vladimir Potanin. Natalia Potanina is seeking a settlement valued at £600 million to satisfy what she defines as her reasonable needs following the dissolution of their 30-year marriage. This landmark trial, which begins tomorrow, pits her claims against the £22 billion fortune amassed by the sanctioned tycoon, potentially surpassing previous records for marital settlements.

Core Financial Demands and Asset Valuation

Natalia Potanina is demanding a total of £600 million, structured as a £150 million payment for a new primary residence and a £441 million maintenance fund to ensure long-term financial security. The former couple, who met as teenagers and were married for three decades, have been locked in a bitter legal dispute since their divorce was finalized in Russia in 2014. Her legal team argues that the payout is necessary to maintain the 'spectacular' standard of living established during the marriage, a principle central to English family law which prioritizes maintaining lifestyle over mere subsistence.

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At the heart of the financial claim is Natalia Potanina's request for half of Vladimir Potanin's ultimate beneficial interest in shares within Norilsk Nickel, the Russian metals and mining giant. She is also seeking half of all dividends paid to Mr. Potanin from these shares since the year 2014. Additionally, she is asserting ownership rights to a luxury Russian property known as The Autumn House, a estate on which the couple reportedly spent approximately £111 million during their marriage.

Conflicting Legal Positions and Jurisdiction

Lawyers representing Vladimir Potanin have firmly rejected the claims, describing the demands as 'totally out of proportion' to the circumstances. The defense argues that Natalia Potanina has already received substantial assets and that her financial needs do not justify a claim of this magnitude. They specifically contest the jurisdiction of the London court, arguing that she lacks sufficiently strong ties to the United Kingdom to warrant the case being heard there, despite her move to London after the 2014 divorce and her subsequent acquisition of British citizenship.

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Natalia Potanina's legal team maintains that she earned her share of the family wealth through decades of marriage and by acting as the primary caregiver for the couple's three children. They highlight a significant discrepancy in asset distribution, noting that Russian courts awarded her half the value of assets held directly by her husband but excluded much of his vast wealth held through complex corporate structures and trusts. Her lawyers state that she received only £30.9 million post-divorce, which they calculate as less than one percent of the couple's overall wealth.

Precedent and Future Implications for London

The outcome of this trial could set a new precedent for ultra-high-net-worth divorces and reinforce London's status as the global divorce capital. The previous record for a UK divorce settlement was held by Princess Haya bint Al Hussein, who was awarded £554 million against Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in 2021. If Natalia Potanina's claim succeeds, it would eclipse this figure, signaling the immense scale of modern wealth distribution challenges in international family law.

This case serves as a major test of English courts' ability to handle financial orders related to foreign divorces, a area that has faced controversy regarding 'divorce tourism.' Initially, the High Court rejected Potanina's attempt to bring the claim, with a judge warning of unlimited risks. However, the Court of Appeal overturned this decision last September, citing that her ties to Russia were increasingly tenuous and that the discrepancy between her award in Russia and what she would receive in the UK was significant.

Next Steps and Broader Context

The trial, presided over by Mr. Justice MacDonald, is scheduled to last 15 days, during which both parties will present extensive evidence regarding asset valuation and financial needs. Observers note that the case has significant implications for London's legal industry, as it allows English lawyers to command vast fees from ultra-wealthy clients who also bear the burden of court costs. Kate Clark, head of family law at Mishcon de Reya, noted the controversy surrounding the court's ability to make financial orders for marriages that entirely took place in another country.

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Vladimir Potanin, who made his fortune following the collapse of the Soviet Union and briefly served as Russia's deputy prime minister under Boris Yeltsin in the 1990s, was hit with UK sanctions in June 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Despite these sanctions, the civil proceedings continue in London, where the couple previously maintained a high-profile lifestyle, including vacations on their yacht Anastasia. The resolution of this case will not only determine the fate of a massive fortune but also clarify the boundaries of judicial power in cross-border marital disputes.