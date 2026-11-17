Natalia Potanina demands £600 million from sanctioned mining tycoon Vladimir Potanin in London High Court, testing the city's status as global divorce hub.

Natalia Potanina will demand £600 million to satisfy her reasonable needs if her claim for a larger share of her ex-husband's £22 billion fortune is rejected in the United Kingdom's most significant divorce trial. The hearing before Mr Justice MacDonald at the High Court in London begins tomorrow, marking a pivotal moment in a legal battle that has spanned several years and crossed international borders. This proceeding involves sanctioned Russian mining tycoon Vladimir Potanin, whose vast business empire includes a major stake in Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and a key supplier of nickel.

£600 Million Claim Breakdown

The former wife of the oligarch has structured her financial demands to include £150 million allocated for a new home and a maintenance fund valued at £441 million. These specific figures represent her assessment of what is required to maintain the standard of living enjoyed during the marriage under English law. The total claim, which could potentially become the largest divorce settlement in UK history, is being assessed against the previous record of £554 million awarded to Princess Haya bint Al Hussein in 2021 against Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The magnitude of this request highlights the complex valuation of global assets and the jurisdictional reach of British courts in high-net-worth cases.

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Legal Battle Over Assets and Jurisdiction

The core of the dispute centers on how marital assets are divided when a significant portion of wealth is held through offshore structures and foreign entities. The couple, who met as teenagers and were married for 30 years, divorced in Russia in 2014, where Russian courts awarded Natalia Potanina half the value of assets held directly by Vladimir Potanin. However, much of the tycoon's wealth was held through companies and trusts, which were largely excluded from the initial Russian ruling. Natalia Potanina, who moved to London after the divorce and became a British citizen, is now seeking half the value of her ex-husband's ultimate beneficial interest in shares in Nornickel, along with half of any dividends paid to him since 2014.

Her legal team argues that she acted as the primary carer for their three children and earned her share of the family fortune through decades of marriage. The claim also includes ownership of a luxury Russian property known as The Autumn House, on which the couple spent approximately £111 million. Following the divorce, she received £30.9 million, which her lawyers assert amounted to less than one percent of the couple's overall wealth. In contrast, lawyers for Vladimir Potanin contend that she has already received around £63 million and argue that her demands are totally out of proportion to her contributions and needs.

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Jurisdictional Dispute and Court Rulings

A significant procedural hurdle has been the question of whether the UK courts have the authority to hear the case. The tycoon's legal representatives have argued that his ex-wife does not have sufficiently strong links to the UK for the case to be adjudicated in London, despite her recent citizenship. Originally, a High Court judge rejected Natalia Potanina's attempt to bring the claim, warning that allowing it to proceed would encourage divorce tourism with effectively no limit. However, the Court of Appeal overturned that decision last September, ruling that she had very largely severed her ties with Russia.

The appellate ruling emphasized that the discrepancy between the assets awarded in Russia and what she would have recovered had the case been heard in the UK jurisdiction was significant. The Court of Appeal found that her connection to her former home country was increasingly tenuous, justifying the application of English family law principles. English law defines needs not as basic necessities but as maintaining, so far as possible, the standard of living enjoyed during the marriage. This interpretation allows for the consideration of the couple's spectacular lifestyle, which included the ownership of a yacht named Anastasia after their daughter.

Impact on Global Divorce Litigation

The 15-day trial scheduled before Mr Justice MacDonald is expected to serve as a major test of London's status as a global hub for divorce litigation. The city has long been regarded as the divorce capital of the world following a series of high-profile settlements in favor of financially weaker spouses, allowing English lawyers to reap vast legal fees. The case raises complex questions about the ability of UK courts to make financial orders in respect of foreign divorces, particularly when the entirety of the marriage took place in another country. Kate Clark, head of family at law firm Mishcon de Reya, noted that this aspect has been without controversy, especially in cases involving international ties.

Vladimir Potanin, who briefly served as Russia's deputy prime minister under Boris Yeltsin in the 1990s, made his fortune following the collapse of the Soviet Union and controls a vast business empire. He was hit with UK sanctions in June 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, adding a geopolitical layer to the personal legal dispute. The outcome of this trial will not only determine the financial settlement for the Potanina family but also set precedents for how future cases involving Russian oligarchs and cross-border assets are handled in Western courts. The legal community is watching closely to see how the court balances the principles of fairness with jurisdictional limits.